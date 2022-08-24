Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40.

The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement.

Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football league called the "40-Yard Dash of the Titans" on a track in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., T.O. edged fellow FCF wide receivers James Harden and Andrew Jamiel. Oh, by the way, Harden is just 25 and Jamiel, who recently worked out for the New England Patriots, is just 27.

"I do this s***!" Owens said repeatedly after his victory.

Owens, whose 15,934 receiving yards is third most in NFL history, debuted in FCF last season with the Zappers before being dealt to the Knights of Degen in the league's first trade. He finished with three touchdown catches in eight games.

Midway through the season, while hoping to make a return to the NFL, Owens made a guarantee about his 40-yard dash time.

“I guarantee you I can run under a 4.5,” Owens told NBC LX in May. “I can run a 4.4 now. Will that still move the needle to make somebody pull the trigger of doing it? Who knows? But I know I can run."

T.O. proved it Wednesday.

Owens also said in May that had he been a wide receiver on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, Tom Brady probably would have won another Super Bowl.

"Speed is part of the football game, but there are a lot of people that run 4.4," Owens told NBC LX. "But that doesn’t mean that they can actually play. For me to do that at my age and understand and be knowledgeable about the game, that’s beneficial for any team.”