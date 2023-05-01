Watch: 4-star WR Xavier Jordan announces commitment to USC

USC football got a boost this morning in the form of a significant commitment. Here’s how Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Xavier Jordan announced he’s joining the Trojans.

Jordan (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) had offers from 19 other schools, including Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Washington State. He told Chad Simmons at On3 that it might be his best decision ever.

Going by the composite rankings, Jordan is No. 17 at his position, No. 15 overall in the state and No. 108 nationally in the class of 2024.

That’s the third commitment for USC in this recruiting cycle. The others are Lakeridge (Ore.) four-star tight end Joey Olsen and McKinney (Texas) three-star athlete Bryan Jackson.

Lincoln Riley and company have some catching up to do – this group ranks No. 50 in the nation.

