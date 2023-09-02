WATCH: 4-star LSU CB commit Ju’Juan Johnson dazzles with offensive ability

LSU is recruiting four-star Lafayette Christian Academy cornerback commit Ju'Juan Johnson to play in the secondary, but Johnson, an all-around weapon, also makes plays as a dual-threat quarterback for his high school team.

Facing off against cross-town rival Acadiana and five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, who committed to Texas A&M over the Tigers, Texas and others prior to the game, Johnson put on a show with his offensive abilities.

To open the second half of the game, Johnson kept one himself and found paydirt 77 yards later. It was one of four touchdowns on the ground as he finished 140 rushing yards.

In the passing game, Johnson completed 12 of 23 passes but still managed to throw for 317 yards and an additional four touchdowns, giving him eight total on the day.

Johnson still projects as a defensive player in college, but perhaps he will be able to make use of his explosiveness on the other side of the ball, as well.

