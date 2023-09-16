Watch 4-star LB Tennessee commit Edwin Spillman score first offensive TD of his career

Watch out, Division II-AAA. Tennessee football commit Edwin Spillman is now an offensive threat for Lipscomb Academy.

The four-star linebacker scored his first touchdown of the season in his second game of playing offense this season. Spillman, who was lined up in the backfield, caught a short pass from Tav Shaffer and weaved through the defense into the end zone for a 26-yard TD reception.

Spillman's TD gave the Mustangs (1-3) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Tav Shaffer finds @ESpillman13 to put @LAmustangFB on the board first tonight, a 7-0 lead with 8:38 left in the first. @615Preps pic.twitter.com/E3nCT5q1CX — Chris Brooks 6️⃣1️⃣5️⃣ (@Brooks_615) September 16, 2023

Lipscomb faces Ensworth (4-0) at the midway part of the season. Lipscomb lost to Chattanooga Baylor by three points in Week 4 while Ensworth beat Knoxville Catholic.

Spillman entered the game with 50 tackles for the season. He is the No. 8 prospect in the state and No. 28 overall linebacker in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

