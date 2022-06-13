WATCH: 4-star LB Jordan Hall commits to MSU live in front of fellow recruits, coaches during official visit

Four-star linebacker Jordan Hall committed to Michigan State this past weekend, and he did it in a rather unique way.

It was a big recruiting weekend again for the Spartans, with numerous high-level 2023 recruits taking official visits to Michigan State — which included Hall. The four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida brought a ton of excitement and joy to Spartans everywhere when he announced his commitment to Michigan State on Saturday.

So how did he announce this big news? In front of a room full of his fellow recruits, their families, and, of course, the Michigan State coaching staff. That’s pretty sweet and definitely breaks the mold of how we generally see commits these days.

Check out the video of Hall announcing his commitment to Michigan State below:

