WATCH: 4-star Georgia CB commit spotted wearing LSU gloves at workout

LSU has the makings of a very solid 2025 recruiting class, and it’s looking to add to that group by flipping a player currently committed to a conference rival.

The Tigers offered four-star Georgia cornerback commit Tae Harris back in late November, and it seems they’ve made an impact on the Cedartown (Ga.) prospect.

While competing at the Georgia Elite Classic in Atlanta, Harris was spotted wearing LSU gloves by On3’s Chad Simmons. Harris has been committed to the in-state Bulldogs since June 19.

He ranks as a top-250 player nationally, and Georgia is widely expected to ultimately sign him. However, with LSU putting on the pressure, that could potentially change.

Georgia DB commit @taeharris27 wearing LSU gloves this morning in his reps at @GAEliteClassic. pic.twitter.com/UelmaJBzHD — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 28, 2023

LSU currently has a six-man 2025 class that ranks in the top five nationally. It’s headlined by five-star receiver Dakorien Moore, who ranks as the No. 4 player in America.

