How to watch 3 Saturday NFL games in Week 15

With the college football schedule over except for bowl games, the NFL will close out the 2022 season with some games on Saturdays.

That begins today with three games that will all air on NFL Network.

Check out the games on the schedule for today.

Game 1: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

Colts at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson will call the game. The Vikings can clinch a division title with a win.

Game 2: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Ravens at Browns, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

The division-leading Ravens can pick up their 10th win of the season and put the Browns on the brink of elimination with a win. Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner will call that game.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Dolphins at Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

The Saturday nightcap will be a cold one in Buffalo. Miami already beat the Bills once this season and can pull within a game of the division lead with win but will have to do it in frigid conditions at night.

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will call the game.

