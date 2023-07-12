WATCH: 3 reasons why the Bills will win the AFC on NFL Total Access

On NFL Total Access on NFL Network, analyst Bucky Brooks, who has connections of his own to the Bills, named three reasons why they will be the team to win the AFC in 2023.

Included in that is a reason why others are overlooking the Bills a bit ahead of next season: The past.

When noting his bullet points , Brooks added that he believes the shortcomings of the past will motivate the Bills to finally reach a Super Bowl in 2023.

“All those heartbreaks will ultimately allow them to turn tragedy to triumph,” Brooks said.

The full NFL Network segment can be found in the clip below:

