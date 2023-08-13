Watch 3 minutes of Stetson Bennett’s best plays vs. Chargers

Stetson Bennett returned to the stadium where he won his second national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, taking the field in his preseason debut as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He took on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium and looked surprisingly comfortable in Sean McVay’s offense.

Granted, it was against the Chargers’ backups, but Bennett played well in his first NFL action. He completed 17 of his 29 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown, completing a handful of great throws down the field – a couple of which went to Tyler Johnson.

He hooked up with Puka Nacua for the Rams’ first touchdown of the preseason, too, which had fans excited. His one touchdown pass is more than Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis have this preseason combined, for those of you counting at home.

Check out 3 minutes of Bennett’s best plays from the Rams’ 34-17 loss to the Chargers in the video below.

