Watch all 3 of Connor Bedard's goals from Blackhawks' prospect showcase originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Chicago Blackhawks No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard made his unofficial team debut on Saturday at the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, and he put on a show in front of a sold-out Minnesota crowd at TRIA Rink.

Bedard scored his first goal on the power play in the second period that displayed his lethal toe-drag shot. His second goal in the third period was a thing of beauty, showing off both his shot and his playmaking ability. And the hat trick goal wow'd everyone in the building because of his quick release.

Here's a look at all three goals by Bedard from a 5-0 win over the St. Louis Blues:

Here’s a look at all three goals by Connor Bedard in his unofficial Chicago debut. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/PiaNyGwVpi — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 17, 2023

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.