Watch 24 hours of the Maryland Terrapins on the Big Ten Network June 23

Are you missing Maryland athletics?

Well, don't worry! The Big Ten Network has you covered.

On Tuesday, June 23, the station will air former Maryland games for 24 straight hours, showing 16 different classic games from six different sports.

Additionally, Big Ten Network will debut UNLOCKED, a behind the scenes documentary inside the Maryland football program. The documentary will be shown at 9 p.m.

The programming begins at 6 a.m. with Maryland's thrilling field hockey victory over Northwestern and finishes with the Terps one-point victory over Illinois last December.

For the football fans, the Terps upset victory over Texas in 2018 will be shown at 4 p.m.

Here is the full schedule:

6 a.m. - Field Hockey: Maryland at Northwestern – 10/3/19

8 a.m. - Women's Basketball: Maryland at Purdue – 2/25/19

10 a.m. - Women's Lacrosse: 2017 B1G Championship – Maryland vs. Northwestern – 5/7/17

12 p.m. - Women's Basketball: B1G Tournament Semifinal – Maryland vs. Indiana – 3/7/20

2 p.m. - Football: Maryland at Penn State – 11/1/14

3 p.m. - Football: Maryland at Michigan – 11/22/14

4 p.m. - Football: Texas at Maryland – 9/1/18

5 p.m. - Men's Basketball: Ohio State at Maryland – 1/7/20

6 p.m. - Basketball Classic: Maryland at Florida – 12/10/03

7 p.m. - Big Ten Elite: 2002 Maryland Basketball

8 p.m. - Men's Basketball: Wisconsin at Maryland – 1/14/19

9 p.m. - UNLOCKED - BTN Debut

10 p.m. - Football: Syracuse at Maryland – 9/7/19

11 p.m. - Men's Basketball: Georgetown at Maryland – 11/17/15

12 a.m. - Men's Basketball: Maryland at Georgetown – 11/15/16

1 a.m. - Baseball: B1G Tournament – Indiana vs. Maryland – 5/27/16

4 a.m. - Men's Basketball: Maryland at Illinois – 2/7/20

5 a.m. - Men's Basketball: Illinois at Maryland – 12/7/19



































