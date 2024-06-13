With speeds up to 200 mph and up to 397 laps, the 24 Hours of Le Mans begins on Saturday, June 15. The 24-hour endurance auto-racing event features more than 60 auto teams competing in the final race of the Triple Crown of Motorsport.

At a Glance: How to Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 Online

When Starts on Saturday, June 15, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET

Network MotorTrend

Stream online Max

The 92nd 24 hours of Le Mans takes place at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France, on Saturday, June 15, with a start time of 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. It ends 24 hours later on Sunday, June 16.

You can watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 on MotorTrend and Max, which is also available as a channel add-on at Prime Video. If you want to watch the entire 24-hour endurance auto race on TV, you’ll need a smart TV that can stream it from the Max app.

How to Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 Online

As mentioned above, the best way to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans online is by streaming it on Max. You can stream the endurance auto race online starting at $9.99 per month for the ad-supported plan.

If you want to watch without ads, the streaming service has an ad-free plan for $15.99 per month. You can also go ad-free with 4K Ultra HD picture quality for $19.99 per month.

However, since the event also broadcasts on MotorTrend, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is available on web-based streaming cable services, some of which even offer free trials. If you act fast and sign up, you can watch the auto race online for free. Ahead, you’ll find options for how to watch MotorTrend and stream the race online without cable.

Max

Get Max

Max (formerly known as HBO Max) has the B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to the entire 24 Hours of Le Mans starting at $9.99 per month.



Max’s B/R Sports includes NBA on TNT, NHL on TNT, U.S. Soccer, MotoGP and other sports leagues. The service also has hit movies like Barbie, Blue Beetle, The Zone of Interest, Wonka, Avatar: The Way of Water and others, as well as award-winning series, such as Succession, Barry, The White Lotus and more.

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

Get Directv Stream free trial

You can watch 24 Hours of Le Mans on MotorTrend with DirecTV Stream. All the cable alternative packages offer MotorTrend, while the streamer’s entry-level Entertainment package comes with more than 90 channels, such as AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel, ESPN and others.



In addition, the streamer has a free trial available, which only lasts for five days, but that’s more than enough time to catch 24 Hours of Le Mans on MotorTrend. You can either cancel or keep the service after the free trial is over, with prices starting at $69.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99 per month

get Hulu + Live TV

A Hulu + Live TV subscription includes MotorTrend for 24 Hours of Le Mans. The streaming service has access to more than 90 channels — like ESPN, BET, CNN, Bravo, Food Network and more — starting at $76.99 per month. It also comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+.



The streaming service includes unlimited cloud DVR and a three-day free trial to try before you commit for the rest of the month.

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Get Sling

Sling might be a good fit to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s the least-expensive cable alternative, with prices starting as low as $40 per month Sling Orange.



The Sling Orange package includes MotorTrend for 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also has ESPN, AMC, BET, CNN, Food Network, HGTV and other channels.

How to Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 With Cable

In the U.S., 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 broadcastings on cable network MotorTrend. You can watch through your cable TV provider, on Discovery Go or with the MotorTrend mobile app with your account login.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 Dates, Schedule

The 24 Hours of Le Mans begins on Saturday, June 15, and ends on Sunday, June 16, at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France. Scroll down for a complete schedule, including practice and warm-up dates, as well as start times throughout the event.

Thursday, June 13

Practice 5:45 a.m. PT/8:45 a.m. ET — Max

Hyperpole 10:45 a.m. PT/1:45 p.m. ET — Max

Practice 12:45 p.m. PT/3:45 p.m. ET — Max

Saturday, June 15

Warm Up 2:45 a.m. PT/5:45 a.m. ET — Max

Race Time 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET — MotorTrend, Max

Sunday, June 16

End Time 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET — MotorTrend, Max

