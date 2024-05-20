WATCH: 2025 4-star WR Taz Williams Jr. shows off his incredible skill set

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is already 11 commitments deep, and next month, head coach Mike Elko and his staff will host a long and talented list of prospects in the 2025 cycle, including four-star wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. out of Red Oak, Texas.

Highly underrated, Williams has continued to rise in the cycle ahead of his all-important senior season at Red Oak HS, which has led to 50 (!) offers. Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State have now taken notice, meaning the Aggies have a lot more competition going into the summer.

As the date of his visit to Texas A&M on June 6 draws near, the anticipation for Taz Williams Jr.'s performance is palpable. Standing at an impressive 5-11 and 181 pounds, Williams has showcased his potential as a Top 5 receiver on tape, leaving defenders in his wake during recent workouts and demonstrating his ability to make big plays down the field.

https://twitter.com/samspiegs/status/1792351811736940614?s=61&t=7mhzlUVETq_Qyqfp4qcoAg

On the field, Williams is coming off his productive 2023 junior season, recording 80 receptions, 1,251 yards, and 14 touchdowns through the air. He possesses the speed, quickness, and run-after-catch ability to help any offense as soon as he steps on campus.

According to 247Sports Composite, Williams is currently ranked 285th in the 2025 cycle, 34th wide receiver, and 48th in Texas.

