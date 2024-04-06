Watch: 2025 4-Star LB and Texas A&M recruiting target Riley Pettijohn is very, very fast

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has already gained four more commitments in the Aggies' 2025 recruiting class, recently landing 4-star defensive lineman Landon Rink on Wednesday morning. However, this is just the start of what should be a highly impressive first cycle for the first-year HC.

With spring practices already reaching the halfway point, Elko and his staff have their sights set on. This weekend, the Aggies will host another long list of 2025, 2026, and 2027 prospects, while a host of uncommitted 2025 players have already set up official visits for the summer.

Already securing a commitment from four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins, Elko still has his eyes on another rangy LB from McKinney, Texas, four-star Riley Pettijohn. A noted tackling machine with elite coverage ability, Pettijohn is one heck of an athlete as a duel-sport track & field star, recently showing off his speed in the 100-meter dash event.

https://twitter.com/samspiegs/status/1775315810828841322?s=61&t=PsqeQh0MDW2ZekM-1P2lQQ

Standing at 6-2 and 205 pounds, Pettijohn completed the run at 10.77 seconds, which is borderline elite for someone his size, especially at the linebacker position. With over 30-plus offers, Pettijohn is set to take an official visit to College Station on June 22.

During his 2023 junior season at McKinney (TX) HS, Pettijohn could not be stopped, recording 120 tackles, ten tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups, and an interception.

According to 247Sports Composite, Pettijohn is currently the 39th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the fourth-ranked linebacker, and the ninth-ranked player in Texas.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Watch: 2025 4-Star LB and Texas A&M recruiting target Riley Pettijohn is very, very fast