How to watch the 2024 Zurich Classic and JM Eagle LA Championship

The PGA Tour contests its lone team event at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which features the Irish duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

The LPGA, meanwhile, moves to the West Coast to play the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Here's how you can watch all of the week's biggest events from around the world (stream links will be added when available; all times EDT):

Wednesday

11PM-4AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

Thursday

3:30-6:30PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)

11PM-4AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Friday

Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

3:30-6:30PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)

11PM-3:30AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

Saturday

12:45-2:45PM (GC/Peacock): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

2:45-6PM (GC/Peacock): Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM (CBS): Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)

10:30PM-3:30AM (GC): ISPS Handa Championship, final round (DP World Tour)

Sunday