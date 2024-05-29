How to Watch the 2024 Women’s College World Series on TV and Online

After an event-filled season and a number of regional games, the final matchups are set for the 2024 Women’s College World Series.

The NCAA Division 1 softball tournament is down to its final eight teams, with Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Stanford, Duke and Alabama competing for a chance to lift this year’s trophy. Want to watch the Women’s Softball College World Series? Here’s what you need to know.

Women’s College World Series 2024: Date, Location

This year’s Women’s College World Series runs from Thursday May 30 to Friday June 7. The NCAA tournament takes place once again in Oklahoma City, at Devon Park inside the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

Tickets to watch the softball championship live in person are available on Stubhub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. Bonus: use discount code THR2024 to save $20 off your purchase at VividSeats.com and use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 at SeatGeek.com.

Start time varies from game to game but there will typically be afternoon matches at 12 p.m. ET and 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by evening matches at 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Women’s College World Series 2024

This year’s Women’s College World Series will be broadcast across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. You can watch the Women’s Softball World Series tournament on TV with a basic cable package that includes all three channels.

The 2024 College World Series is also streaming online through ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription starts at just $10.99/month and lets you watch the Women’s College World Series online through your phone, tablet, computer and smart TV (via the ESPN+ app).



ESPN+ is also home to all your game recaps, highlights and replays, in addition to hundreds of hours of other live sports and on-demand content. Upgrade to the Disney Bundle for just $4 more and get ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for one low price.

How to Watch Women’s College World Series 2024 Online Free

Want to livestream the Women’s College World Series online without cable? In addition to ESPN+, there are a few options that’ll get you a live feed of the softball games to stream free from home.

Watch the Women’s College World Series games on DirecTV Stream, which includes a live feed of ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC as part of its channel lineup. Right now, DirecTV Stream is offering a five-day free trial that you can use to watch the Women’s College World Series online for free. See full details here.

Another great option is FuboTV, which also includes ESPN, ESPN2 and your local ABC channel as part of its offerings. Fubo currently has a 7-day free trial offer, which you can use to stream the Women’s College World Series tournament online free. The trial includes free DVR, so you record the women’s softball games to watch back on-demand. See full details here.

2024 Women’s College World Series Teams, Odds, Predictions

The Women’s College World Series is the biggest NCAA softball tournament in the country, and this year’s event once again features Oklahoma, which has won three straight national championships. Still, they’ll be up against number-one ranked Texas, who are looking to take home their first World Series rings.

Oddsmakers have Oklahoma as the favorites but predictions also favor Texas and UCLA, who have won the tournament a record 12 times.

Watch the 2024 Women’s College World Series on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC with a free trial to DirecTV Stream here.

