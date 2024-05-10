How to Watch 2024 WNBA Season Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

With the start of a new WNBA season, the league’s popularity continues to grow with the emergence of rookies Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso.

The WNBA season starts on Tuesday, May 14, while the 40-game regular season ends on Thursday, Sept. 19. Check out the complete 2024 WNBA season schedule here.

At a Glance: Watch 2024 WNBA Season Online

WATCH WNBA Games with Directv Stream

With tip-off about to start, keep reading to find out how to watch the WNBA season, as well as how to find tickets to games.

How to Stream 2024 WNBA Season Without Cable: Stream Online Free

While the WNBA season broadcasts on TV across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION Television and NBA TV, games can also be streamed on web-based streaming cable services, like DirecTV Stream and Fubo, some of which even offer free trials. In addition, games are available to stream on Prime Video, ESPN+, Disney+, Paramount+ and Meta Horizon Worlds app.

Please note: All 40 games per team during the 2024 WNBA season are available across multiple networks, streaming services and platforms. The only service that carries every game is WNBA League Pass; learn more about the network here.

Ahead, find out how to watch the WNBA games with and without a cable subscription.

How to Watch 2024 WNBA Games Online: Live-Stream Basketball Games

BEST STREAMING SERVICE OVERALL

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

get directv free trial

Watch the 2024 WNBA season with DirecTV Stream, which carries ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION Television and NBA TV along with more than 90 other channels — such as NBC, Fox, AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel and others.



The streamer has a free five-day trial available, which will let you watch the WNBA opening day on May 14. Afterwards, you can either cancel the service or keep watching, with prices starting as low as $69.99 for the entry-level Entertainment package. Other plans offer more than 125-185 channels, with prices ranging from $74.99 to $149.99 per month for the first 24 months of service ($84.99 to $159.99 monthly, respectively).

BEST VALUE

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

Get Fubo free trial

Another way to watch WNBA games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION Television and NBA TV is through Fubo. The streaming service starts at $79.99 per month for more than 185 channels. You can also record over 1,000 hours of TV shows, movies, games and more.



Other plans include the Elite package (with more than 252 channels for $89.99 per month and the Premier tier that comes with nearly 261 channels, NFL RedZone, Showtime and 4K quality for $99.99 per month. If you want to watch some of the WNBA season live online free, the online TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

BEST LIVE TV STREAMING BUNDLE

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

Get Hulu + live TV

To watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, CBS and CBS Sports Network online, a subscription to Hulu + Live TV is another fantastic option. The streaming service has access to more than 90 live channels — like BET, CNN, Food Network and more — starting at $76.99 per month and comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+.



In addition to live TV, Hulu + Live TV lets subscribers watch originals from Hulu, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (Star Wars), The Muppets Studio and Pixar Animation, as well as ESPN+ for original sports programming and live sports from Formula 1, UFC, MLB and other sports leagues. It includes unlimited cloud DVR, too. Hulu offers a three-day free trial to try before you buy a monthly subscription.



Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV does not have ION Television and NBA TV in their channel lineup.

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Get Sling

Sling is one of the cheapest options for new live TV streaming subscribers who want to watch WNBA games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC. The Sling Orange + Blue plan is $35 per month for the first month ($60 per month afterward). Unfortunately, the streaming service doesn’t offer ION, Prime Video, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Meta Quest or WNBA League Pass.



Sling Orange + Blue also features Discovery Channel, Disney Channel, CNN, Fox News, TNT, TBS, Bravo, FreeForm, QVC, MSNBC and much more.

ESPN+

GET ESPN+

ESPN+ has 27 WNBA games live-streaming this season. If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.



ESPN+ includes original programming, such as The Pat McAfee Show, 30 For 30, McEnroe’s Places, Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball, Deion’s Double Play and others. Meanwhile, it comes with streaming access to live sports from UFC, Formula 1, NHL, MLB and other sports leagues.

BEST FOR DISNEY FANS

Disney+

From $7.99 per month

Try Disney+ for free

The WNBA games broadcasting on ESPN and ESPN2 are also livestreaming on Disney+ for subscribers throughout the season.



If you’re not a subscriber, Disney+ costs $7.99 per month for the ad-supported Basic plan, while it also goes for $13.99 monthly for the ad-free Premium tier. With Disney+, you can access originals from The Walt Disney Company, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.

Disney Trio Logos

The Disney Trio

Get The Disney Trio

ESPN+ is also available with the Disney Trio, which includes access to the ad-supported versions of Hulu and Disney+ for $14.99 per month, or about 45 percent off compared to signing up for separate subscriptions.



However, if you’d like to go somewhat commercial-free, the Disney Trio Premium bundle includes the ad-free versions of Hulu and Disney+ with the ad-supported version of ESPN+ for $24.99 per month.

BEST FOR PARAMOUNT GLOBAL MOVIES & TV

Paramount+

Packages from $5.99 per month

Get Paramount+ Free Trial

Paramount+ has 20 games scheduled on CBS and CBS Sports Network during the 2024 WNBA season. Luckily, Paramount+ has a seven-day free trial, so you can try out the service before you commit.



Afterwards, you can either cancel the streaming service altogether or you can keep watching Paramount+ for $5.99 per month for the basic ad-supported Essential plan. If you want to go ad-free, Paramount+ with Showtime package is $11.99 per month and includes Showtime at no extra cost. Save 16 percent on your Paramount+ subscription when you sign up for an annual package ($60 or $120 per year, respectively).

BEST FOR MOST PEOPLE

Prime Video

Starts at $8.99

Get Prime Video Free Trial

Prime Video features 21 games throughout the season. New subscribers can get a free 30-day trial for Prime Video; after that, it auto-renews at $8.99 per month (as a standalone service). Amazon Prime, as a whole, goes for $14.99 per month, or $139 per year — a nearly 25 percent savings compared to paying the regular monthly price.



Amazon Prime includes access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming and Amazon Music Prime; as well as fast free shipping on most items sold from the online retailer with Prime Delivery; in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to exclusive shopping events — like Prime Day and Black Friday — and much more.

Frndly Streaming Logo

BEST FOR FAMILY-FRIENDLY CONTENT

Frndly TV

Packages from $7.99 per month

Try FRNDLY for Free

ION Television has 43 WNBA games throughout the season. Frndly TV is good way to stream ION since the stream starts at just $6.99 per month. It also has a seven-day free trial available to watch other networks, like A&E, The Hallmark Channel, History, Lifetime, Vice and others.

BEST FOR FAMILY-FRIENDLY CONTENT

Meta

Packages from $7.99 per month

Get a Meta Quest VR Headset

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has 20 games scheduled for livestreaming on the company’s Meta Quest VR headset through the Meta Horizon Worlds virtual reality app. Although it’s free to access, you need a Meta Quest headset to watch it. The Meta Quest 3 starts at $499. Learn more about the VR headset here.

How to Watch the 2024 WNBA Season on Cable

The WNBA games broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION Television and NBA TV in the U.S. You can watch those channels online on their respective websites by logging in with your cable TV provider account.

However, Prime Video, ESPN+, Disney+, Paramount+ and Meta Horizon Worlds app via Meta Quest VR Headset are not available on cable.

Where to Buy 2024 WNBA Season Tickets Online

Want to watch games in person? Tickets are available for WNBA games at StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network, Ticketmaster and GameTime — prices depend on the city and seat location. For more info, visit WNBA.com.

Some of the best deals on tickets are at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 on eligible purchases of $250 and up. Click here for last-minute tickets to WNBA games.

Buy WNBA tickets at Vivid Seats

