How To Watch The 2024 WNBA Season Online: Livestream Women’s Basketball Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, VIBE.com may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.



After a thrilling March Madness tournament and a record-breaking WNBA draft, all eyes will be on the court this summer as the country’s top female basketball players return for the 2024 WNBA season.



Twelve teams are back for this year’s Women’s National Basketball Association season, led by Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, along with Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, and last year’s finalists, the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. One player that won’t be returning is WNBA legend and Olympic champ Candace Parker, who recently announced her retirement.



How to Buy 2024 WNBA Tickets Online



Want to watch the WNBA in-person? Tickets to the women’s basketball games are selling quickly on Ticketmaster. You can also find WNBA tickets online on sites like Stubhub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, and GameTime.



FIND 2024 WNBA TICKETS ONLINE



How to Watch 2024 WNBA Games on TV: Broadcast Schedule, Channel



Want to watch WNBA games on TV? This year’s WNBA broadcast schedule splits the games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, and Prime Video. Check local listings for specific games and airdates.



You can watch almost all of the WNBA games on TV with a regular cable package (like this one from Verizon). The Paramount+ and Prime Video games are exclusively streaming online.



WNBA games are also available on TV through DirecTV Stream, the online home for DirecTV. All of DirecTV Stream’s packages include ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS Sports Network, and ION. NBA TV is included in their “Choice,” “Ultimate,” and “Premier” packages.



GET: DIRECTV STREAM 5-DAY FREE TRIAL HERE



DirecTV’s plans start from $84.98/month, but you can test out the service with a five-day free trial here. Continue on with a monthly plan or cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.



How to Watch 2024 WNBA Games Online Free: Live Streaming



Want to watch WNBA games online without cable? As mentioned above, DirecTV Stream is your best bet to livestream women’s basketball online, with most of the cable channels included. DirecTV Stream lets you watch WNBA games on your phone, computer, tablet, or smart TV. Get a five-day free trial to DirectV Stream here.



GET: DIRECTV STREAM 5-DAY FREE TRIAL HERE



Another way to livestream WNBA online free? Sign-up for Fubo TV, a live TV streaming service that includes ABC, ESPN, ION, CBS Sports Network, and NBA TV as part of its channel lineup. Even better: Fubo has a 7-day free trial that you can grab here to start streaming all the WNBA games online without needing a subscription.



GET: FUBO TV 7-DAY FREE TRIAL HERE



Can You Watch WNBA Games on Amazon Prime Video?



Yes! Amazon Prime Video is the WNBA’s exclusive national streaming partner, and the site will broadcast 21 games in the 2024 season from May 16 to Sept. 19, including the championship game of the Commissioner’s Cup. You can watch WNBA games on Amazon Prime on Tuesdays and Thursdays.



GET: AMAZON PRIME 30-DAY FREE TRIAL HERE



All Amazon Prime members will be able to watch WNBA games streaming online for free. Not a Prime member? Get a 30-day free trial here and use it to livestream the WNBA online on Amazon.



Can You Watch WNBA Games on Paramount+?



Aside from Prime Video, eight WNBA games this year will stream on Paramount+ (the CBS streaming service). A Paramount+ subscription starts at $5.99/month but you can test it out with a 7-day free trial here.



GET: PARAMOUNT+ 7-DAY FREE TRIAL HERE



Can You Watch WNBA Games on ESPN+?



Yes, you can use ESPN+ to watch WNBA games that air on ESPN and ESPN2 (ESPN also aired the 2024 WNBA Draft). Starting at just $10.99/month, ESPN+ is a great sports streaming app for WNBA highlights and game recaps as well. In addition to women’s basketball coverage, ESPN+ lets you livestream UFC Fight Nights, soccer, baseball, hockey, and a ton of other sports.



GET: ESPN+ SUBSCRIPTION $10.99/MONTH



There is currently no ESPN+ free trial.



2024 WNBA Schedule, Games



The 2024 WNBA season kicks off with pre-season games on May 3 before the regular season begins on May 14.



Throughout June 1-13 is the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Tournament, with the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship set for June 25.



July 20 is the WNBA All-Star Game. After breaking for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in late July, the women get back on the court in August, and playoffs begin September 20.

More from VIBE.com