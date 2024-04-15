How to Watch the 2024 WNBA Draft Online Without Cable
Quick Answer: Viewers can watch the 2024 WNBA Draft online for free with trials to DirecTV Stream or fuboTV.
March Madness has come and gone, and now women’s basketball fans will find out which of their favorite players from the NCAA will go pro in tonight’s WNBA Draft on ESPN.
After she shattered scoring records and helped lead Iowa to the national championship game against South Carolina, the former Hawkeyes guard — who made an appearance on SNL over the weekend — Caitlin Clark will likely be the top pick in the WNBA Draft’s first round for the Indiana Fever. In addition to Clark, LSU star Angel Reese, Stanford’s Cameron Brink, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, and Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson are also among the prospects set to attend tonight’s WNBA Draft.
Not sure where to watch it without cable? With these streamers, you’ll need nothing but internet. Which picks will WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announce tonight? Read on for our quick streaming play-by-play.
How to Watch the WNBA Draft Online
The 2024 WNBA Draft airs live on ESPN tonight, but here’s where fans can tune in without cable:
Stream WNBA Draft on DirecTV Stream
First things first: You can watch tonight’s WNBA Draft 2024 for free online with a five-day trial on DirecTV Stream. The streaming service’s Entertainment + Sports package currently carries ESPN in its 90+ channel offering, making it easy to stream the draft without cable. Following your free trial offer, the plan costs $84.98 a month for three months of streaming, then runs you $94.98 a month after that.
Stream WNBA Draft on fuboTV
Another live TV streaming service that lets you watch ESPN online is fuboTV. Fubo’s Pro plan carries the network and comes with a seven-day free trial at the time of writing. The package includes 195 channels overall, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage, and lets you stream on up to 10 devices at once. After your free trial, the plan costs $79.99 per month if you decide to keep the subscription. If not, you can cancel it at any time, no strings attached.
Stream WNBA Draft on Sling TV
While it doesn’t offer a free trial on its plans right now, another easy way to livestream the WNBA Draft without cable is watching it on Sling TV. Sling carries ESPN in its Sling Orange package. Right now new subscribers can score a plan for half off your first month, bringing the price down to $20 a month to start. After that the price of Sling Orange will go back up to $40 a month.
Stream WNBA Draft on Hulu + Live TV
Basketball fans can stream the WNBA Draft on ESPN if they have a Hulu + Live TV subscription. The streaming service carries ESPN and 95 channels in its lineup, which starts at $76.99 a month, plus tax. The plan also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ included, making it a good bundle deal compared to paying for each service on their own.
When Is the WNBA Draft?
The WNBA Draft 2024 airs today, April 15, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT, from BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) in Brooklyn, New York.
What Channel Is the WNBA Draft on TV?
Fans can watch tonight’s WNBA Draft live when it airs on ESPN.
WNBA Draft 2024 Team Order
Here’s the first, second, and third round order for tonight’s WNBA Draft, per the WNBA.
First Round
1. Indiana Fever
2. Los Angeles Sparks
3. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix)
4. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)
5. Dallas Wings (from Chicago)
6. Washington Mystics
7. Chicago Sky (from Minnesota)
8. Minnesota Lynx
9. Dallas Wings
10. Connecticut Sun
11. New York Liberty
12. Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)
Second Round
1. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix)
2. Seattle Storm
3. Indiana Fever
4. Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles)
5. New York Liberty (from Chicago)
6. Las Vegas Aces (from Washington)
7. Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota)
8. Atlanta Dream
9. Washington Mystics (from Dallas)
10. Connecticut Sun
11. New York Liberty
12. Las Vegas Aces
Third Round
1. Phoenix Mercury
2. Seattle Storm
3. Indiana Fever
4. Los Angeles Sparks
5. Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago)
6. Washington Mystics
7. Minnesota Lynx
8. Atlanta Dream
9. Dallas Wings
10. Connecticut Sun
11. New York Liberty
12. Las Vegas Aces
