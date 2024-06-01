How to Watch the 2024 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The fourth annual WNBA Commissioner’s Cup is a two-week long in-season tournament that determines which teams play in the championship game on Tuesday, June 25. The winner receives a trophy, bragging rights and a cash prize for the team’s players and charity of choice.

For the first time this season, college rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese play against each other in the WNBA. The tipoff game features the Indiana Fever taking on the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis starting at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

At a Glance: How to Watch the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Online

WATCH WNBA Commissioner's Cup on Directv Stream

Check out the complete WNBA Commissioner’s Cup schedule here. Below, watch a WNBA video to learn more about the tournament.

How to Watch WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Without Cable: Stream Online Free

Want to watch the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup online without cable? Although the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup airs on TV across ABC, ESPN, ESPN3, CBS Sports Network and ION Television, games can also be streamed on web-based streaming cable services — like DirecTV Stream and Fubo — some of which even offer free trials. In addition, select games are available to stream on WNBA League Pass on Prime Video and Paramount+. To find out where and when games air on TV or stream online, refer to the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup schedule here.

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

Watch the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup with DirecTV Stream, which carries ESPN, as well as ABC, ESPN3, CBS Sports Network and ION — along with more than 90 other channels.



The streamer has a free five-day trial available, which will let you watch games. Afterward, you can either cancel the service or keep watching, with prices starting as low as $69.99 for the entry-level Entertainment package. Other plans offer more than 125-185 channels, with prices ranging from $84.99 to $159.99 per month.

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

Another way to watch the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup on ESPN, ABC ESPN3, CBS Sports Network and ION is through Fubo. The streaming service starts at $79.99 per month for more than 185 channels. You can also record more than 1,000 hours of content, thanks to Fubo’s cloud DVR.



Other plans include the Elite package (with more than 252 channels for $89.99 per month and the Premier tier that comes with nearly 261 channels, Paramount+ with Showtime and 4K quality for $99.99 per month. If you want to watch some of the WNBA season live online free, the online TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

To watch the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup online on ESPN, ABC, ESPN3 and CBS Sports Network, a subscription to Hulu + Live TV is another fantastic option. The streaming service has access to more than 90 live channels starting at $76.99 per month. (Note that ION is not part of its channel lineup.)



Hulu + Live TV comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+, while the service also includes unlimited cloud DVR. The live TV streamer is offering a three-day free trial to try before you buy a monthly subscription.

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Sling is one of the cheapest options for new live TV streaming subscribers who want to watch the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup on ESPN, ABC and ESPN3, thanks to the Sling Orange + Blue plan — which goes for $35 per month for the first month (and $60 per month afterward).



Unfortunately, the streaming service doesn’t offer ION, Prime Video, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ or WNBA League Pass.

Paramount+

Packages from $5.99 per month

Paramount+ has a few CBS Sports Network games throughout the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Luckily, Paramount+ has a seven-day free trial, so you can try out the service before you commit.



Afterwards, you can either cancel the streaming service altogether or you can keep watching Paramount+ for $5.99 per month for the basic ad-supported Essential plan. If you want to go ad-free, Paramount+ with Showtime package is $11.99 per month. Save 16 percent on your Paramount+ subscription when you sign up for an annual package ($60 or $120 per year).

Prime Video

Starts at $8.99

Prime Video features a few WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games. New subscribers can get a free 30-day trial for Prime Video; after that, it auto-renews at $8.99 per month for the standalone service. You can also access Prime Video for free with a subscription to Amazon Prime, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year — a nearly 25 percent savings compared to monthly billing.



Amazon Prime includes access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming and Amazon Music Prime; as well as fast free shipping on most items sold from the online retailer with Prime Delivery; in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to exclusive shopping events — such as Prime Day and Black Friday — and much more.

Frndly TV

Packages from $7.99 per month

You can watch select WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games that air on ION through Frndly TV, which starts at $6.99 per month. The family-friendly streamer offers a seven-day free trial available to watch other networks, like A&E, The Hallmark Channel, History, Lifetime, Vice and others.

Plex

Packages from $7.99 per month

Plex is a free live TV streamer that features ION for a few WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games. The platform offers free movies, TV shows, music and podcasts. It works as a media server for your own personal video and music files so you can have everything in one place with clean menus and remote access.



You can upgrade to Plex Pass for $4.99 per month or get a lifetime pass for $119.99. Learn more about Plex and Plex Pass here.

How to Watch WNBA Commissioner’s Cup on Cable

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup airs across ABC, ESPN, ESPN3, CBS Sports Network and ION Television in the U.S. You can watch those channels online on their respective websites by logging in with your cable TV provider account, including traditional and online services such as DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, Fubo, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

However, Prime Video and Paramount+ are not available on cable.

Where to Buy WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Tickets Online

Want to watch WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games in person? Tickets are available at StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network, Ticketmaster and GameTime — prices depend on seat location and the city. For more info, visit WNBA.com.

Some of the best deals on tickets are at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 on eligible purchases of $250 and up. Click here for last-minute tickets to the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Buy WNBA Commissioner's Cup Tickets at Vivid Seats

