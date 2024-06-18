How to Watch the 2024 UEFA Euro Championship In the U.S.

Quick Answer: Livestream UEFA Euro Championship matches online with free trials to DirecTV Stream, fubo, and Hulu + Live TV.

23 of Europe’s best men’s national teams face off over the next month in the 2024 UEFA European Championship. Germany is hosting this year, automatically receiving a spot in Pot 1 seeds. After last year’s qualifying, Portugal, France, Belgium, Spain, and England nabbed the rest of the Pot 1 spots.

If you’re a soccer fan here in the U.S., read on. Below is a full guide on how to watch the 2024 Euro Championship in the U.S., including how to livestream the Euro Championship for free.

How to Watch the UEFA Euro Championship Online

Live TV broadcasts of UEFA Euro Championship matches will be handled by Fox and its other networks — including Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2 — so tune in there if you’re watching with cable or satellite. If you’ve cut the cord, you can livestream the 2024 Euro Championship online using any of the below streaming services.

Stream the Euro Championship on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream carries Fox and FS1 in its most affordable package, the Entertainment plan. This plan starts with a five-day free trial (use that if you want a few free Euro Championship livestreams) and then costs $79.99 a month after that.

Stream the Euro Championship on fubo

fubo carries Fox, FS1, and FS2 in its starter plan, which begins with a seven-day free trial. After the free trial, fubo plans start at $79.99 a month.

Stream the Euro Championship on Hulu + Live TV

With Fox, FS1, and FS2 in its channel lineup, Hulu + Live TV is another great way to get Euro Championship livestreams without cable. The service starts with a three-day free trial and then payment kicks in at $76.99 a month.

Stream the Euro Championship on Sling

Sling offers FS1 (and Fox, depending on your location) in its Blue package, which is much more affordable than the above options at $45 a month. There’s no free trial, unfortunately.

When is the UEFA Euro Championship?

The 2024 UEFA Euro Championship kicked off on June 14 and runs through the final on July 14. Here’s the schedule of stages for the tournament:

Group stage: Friday, June 14 — Wednesday, June 26

Round of 16: Saturday, June 29 — Tuesday, July 2

Quarterfinals: Friday, July 5 — Saturday, July 6

Semifinals: Tuesday, July 9 — Wednesday, July 10

Final: Sunday, July 14

