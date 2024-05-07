How to Watch the 2024 UEFA Champions League Semifinals Live Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League Semifinals feature four club playing in two matches for a chance to hoist the UEFA Cup at the very end.

The first match is Paris Saint-Germain F.C. taking on Borussia Dortmund taking place at Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Tuesday, May 7 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. The second match of the semifinals finds Real Madrid CF battling FC Bayern Munich the following day at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, May 8 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

The UEFA Champions League Semifinals livestreams on Paramount+ for subscribers only. Not a subscriber? Sign up for streaming service starting at $5.99/Month.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial, so you can watch both matches for free. After the free trial is up, you can cancel it altogether, or you can keep watching the the streaming service for $5.99/month for the basic ad-supported plan. If you want to go ad-free, Paramount+ with Showtime is priced at $11.99/month. This plan includes programming from Showtime at no additional cost.

In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Semifinals, Bayern and Real Madrid tied with a score of 2-2, while Dortmund beat Paris with a score of 1-0. The winners of the second leg (or the team that scores the most goals) move on to the finals on Saturday, June 1.

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Semifinals with Paris Saint-Germain F.C. vs. Borussia Dortmund livestreams on Tuesday, May 7 starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, while Real Madrid CF vs. FC Bayern Munich happens on Wednesday, May 8 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. Both matches can be found on on Paramount+.

