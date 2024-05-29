How to watch the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open on NBC, USA, Peacock, Golf Channel

The 2024 U.S. Women’s Open tees off Thursday at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

It’ll be the 79th rendition of the longest running women’s professional golf championship.

“When I was at media day here about a month ago, I used the number nine a lot,” said USGA CEO Mike Whan on Wednesday. “Nine years ago we were here at Lancaster Country Club. This is the 91st time the USGA has teed it up in the state of Pennsylvania, more than any other state in the country. And this is the 999th USGA championship since we began running championships in 1895.”

Here in 2024, the USGA is partnering with the NBC Sports family to bring 26 hours of live coverage on TV with NBC and USA and streaming on Peacock.

USA and Peacock will have 16 hours over the first two rounds with NBC taking over the main TV broadcast over the weekend.

Fans can also stream the action and get live leaderboards on uswomensopen.com and the USGA App.

All times listed below are ET.

Thursday, May 30

First-round featured groups, uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open, Golf Channel and Peacock, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

First round, Peacock, noon – 2 p.m.

First Round, USA, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open, Golf Channel and Peacock, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Second round featured groups, uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open, Golf Channel and Peacock, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Second round, Peacock, noon – 2 p.m.

Second Round, USA, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open, Golf Channel and Peacock, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Featured groups, uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, all day

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open, Golf Channel and Peacock, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Third round, Peacock, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Third round, NBC, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open, Golf Channel and Peacock, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Featured Groups, uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, all day

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open, Golf Channel and Peacock, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Final round, Peacock, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Final round, USA, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Final round, NBC, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open, (Golf Channel and Peacock, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

