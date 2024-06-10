How to watch the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst on NBC, USA and Peacock

It’s finally here, the 124th U.S. Open.

The national championship is being staged at Pinehurst No. 2 for a fourth time. Payne Stewart (1999), Michael Campbell (2005) and Martin Kaymer (2014) are the previous winners of the event there.

There is a field of 156 tackling a par-70 track measuring 7,543 yards. The Donald Ross design opened in 1907.

In 2024, there will be more than 200 hours of coverage on the NBC family of networks, with the main broadcast, featured groups and featured holes as well as and studio coverage on NBC, USA and Golf Channel and streamed on Peacock.

NBC’s coverage starts Friday and continues with over the weekend up through the trophy ceremony Sunday evening.

Note: All times listed are ET.

Monday, June 10

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, Golf Channel and Peacock, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Golf Channel and Peacock, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, Golf Channel, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, Golf Channel, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, Golf Channel, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, Golf Channel, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 13

First round, USA, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Featured Groups, usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, all day

U.S. Open All Access, Peacock, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

First round, Peacock, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, Golf Channel, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, June 14

Second round, Peacock, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Groups, usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, all day

U.S. Open All Access, Peacock, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Second round, NBC, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Second round, Peacock, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, Golf Channel, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, Golf Channel, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Featured Groups, usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, all day

U.S. Open All Access, Peacock, 10 a.m. – noon

Third round, USA, 10 a.m. to noon

Third round, NBC, noon to 8 p.m.

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, Golf Channel, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, Golf Channel, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Featured Groups, usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, all day

U.S. Open All Access, Peacock, 9 a.m. – noon

Final round, USA, 9 a.m. to noon

Final round, NBC, noon to 7 p.m.

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel), 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

