How to Watch the 2024 Travelers Championship Online

Quick Answer: Watch the 2024 Travelers Championship online with Paramount+, ESPN+, and Peacock.

The PGA is back on the links this week, following the US Open at Pinehurst last weekend. The Travelers Championship kicks off Thursday afternoon at the TPC River Highlands course in Cromwell, Connecticut. As the last signature event of the season, this tournament offers a huge opportunity for players to build momentum heading into the final stretch. With only a quarter of the season left and a $20 million purse at stake, this will be one to watch. If you’re looking to stream the upcoming tournament, keep reading.

More from Rolling Stone

Below is a quick guide on where to livestream the Travelers Championship, including the full schedule and odds.

How to Watch the Travelers Championship Without Cable

The 2024 Travelers Championship will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Paramount+/CBS, which can be streamed live online. Below are some streaming services that offer access to all the action.

Stream the Travelers Championship on Paramount+

Paramount+ is a great choice for streaming the upcoming tournament. You can watch the Travelers Championship live and enjoy a ton of other premium content. At only $5.99 a month, with a free one-week trial included, it’s a great budget-friendly option.

How to Watch 2024 Travelers Championship Online: Live Stream Golf

Paramount+

get free trial

Paramount+ offers a wide variety of both on-demand content and live events including NFL games, soccer matches, and other sports broadcasted by CBS. Plans start at $5.99 a month for the Essential plan, or you can upgrade to Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 a month to get Showtime exclusives, local CBS streams, and the ability to download content. Both plans start with a seven-day free trial.

Stream the Travelers Championship on ESPN+

ESPN+ is another highly recommended option for streaming the Travelers Championship. You can get a month-to-month subscription for $10.99 or an annual plan for $108.99. Besides the Travelers Championship, subscribers also get access to other live sports, ESPN originals, and more.

How to Watch 2024 Travelers Championship Online: Live Stream Golf

ESPN+

get ESPN+ $10.99

ESPN+ offers extensive live and on-demand content across just about every sport. The service costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year for an annual plan.







Stream the Travelers Championship on Peacock

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, offers another low-cost way to watch the Travelers Championship. The ad-supported plan is just $5.99 per month, and the ad-free option is $11.99 per month. In addition to live sports, Peacock gives you access to a ton of premium content and other live events.

How to Watch 2024 Travelers Championship Online: Live Stream Golf

Peacock

get peacock $5.99

Peacock offers both live and on-demand content, including sports like WWE, Golf, and NASCAR, and series like The Office and Yellowstone. Subscriptions start at $5.99 a month.







When is the Travelers Championship? Fight Date, Start Time

The Travelers Championship begins Thursday, June 20th, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, with the final round starting Sunday, June 23 at 1 p.m. ET.

Get Last-Minute Tickets to the Travelers Championship

If you’re in Connecticut or nearby, consider attending the tournament in person. You can find some great last-minute ticket deals on StubHub, Vivid Seats, or SeatGeek.

Buy travelers championship tickets at stubhub

How to Stream the Travelers Championship For Free

Looking to stream the Travelers Championship for free? Paramount+ makes that possible. Get started with their free seven-day trial here. Just be sure to cancel before the trial ends to avoid any charges.

get free trial at paramount+

The Travelers Championship Odds & Schedule

The Travelers Championship, formerly known as the Greater Hartford Open, makes its 17th consecutive appearance on the PGA Tour this week. Last year, New England native Keegan Bradley took home the title, setting a tournament record in the process. This year, it’s no surprise that #1 ranked Scottie Scheffler enters as the betting favorite at +360. Following behind is fellow American Xander Schauffele at +750. Fan favorite and 2017 Travelers Championship winner Jordan Spieth is currently at +4000. Check out the full odds and schedule below and make sure to tune in this week for some top-tier Golf.

Schedule:

Thursday, June 20: 1-3 p.m. ET

Friday, June 21: 1-3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 22: 1-3 p.m. ET ; 3-6 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 23: 1-3 p.m. ET ; 3-6 p.m. ET

Odds (Draftking):

Scottie Scheffler (+360)

Xander Schauffele (+750)

Collin Morikawa (+1100)

Ludvig Aberg (+1200)

Viktor Hovland (+1800)

Patrick Cantlay (+2000)

Hideki Matsuyama (+2200)

Russell Henley (+2500)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2800)

Tony Finau (+2800)

Sam Burns (+2800)

Sahith Theegala (+3000)

Corey Conners (+3500)

Sepp Straka (+3500)

Justin Thomas (+4000)

Brian Harman (+4000)

Tom Kim (+4000)

Jordan Spieth (+4000)

Sungjae Im (+4000)

Si Woo Kim (+4500)

Best of Rolling Stone