At 5'8" and weighing only 145 pounds, Refugio wide receiver Ernest Campbell does not appear intimidating on the football field. However, there is a valid reason he is a Rivals four-star, as he was flooded with over 20 Division I offers. Gifted with elite speed that transfers to the football field, Campbell won back-to-back Texas Class 2A 100M titles and is a 4-time District Champ.

As a sophomore, he was named the District 15-2A Newcomer of the Year, with 597 yards receiving and 277 yards rushing. If there is one thing Texas A&M can use more of, it is speed. Campbell checks that box for the 2024 class on the offensive side of the ball. Below, you can watch as Campbell claims his fourth district title in the 100M dash with a time of 10.24.

https://twitter.com/Ernesttheflash/status/1776098060826738719

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Watch: 2024 Texas A&M signee Ernest Campbell is bringing elite speed to Aggieland