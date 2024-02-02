How to Watch: 2024 Senior Bowl, featuring two former Gators
Senior Bowl has already started but the pinnacle of the prestigious NFL draft event comes on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. The game will feature the best seniors in the country looking to make a good impression on one of 32 teams in the NFL.
As usual, there is no shortage of big names on this year’s rosters, which is headlined by top quarterbacks Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr, and Sam Hartman, who will all suit up for the National Team. But the big names do not stop there — there will be plenty of familiar opponents on the field, including former Gators Ricky Pearsall and Kingsley Eguakun.
Here is how you can watch the game, along with the two UF alumni who are playing as well as which notable players to watch on each team.
Broadcast Details
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Feb. 3
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NFL Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Florida Offensive Lineman - Kingsley Eguakun
Team: National Team
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 300 lbs
NFL draft-bound Gators center accepts Senior Bowl invitation
Florida Wide Receiver - Ricky Pearsall
Team: National Team
Height: 6’1
Weight: 190 lbs
WATCH: Former Florida WR shines at 2024 Senior Bowl practices
Notable Players on the National Team
The QBs:
Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks
Michael Penix Jr, Washington Huskies
Sam Hartman, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Other Key Players:
Javon Baker, WR: UCF Knights
Jacob Cowling, WR: Arizona Wildcats
Tyler Davis, DL: Clemson Tigers
Taliese Fuaga, OT: Oregon State Beavers
Laiatu Latu, Edge: UCLA Bruins
Brenden Rice, WR: USC Trojans
Roman Wilson, Wr: Michigan Wolverines
Notable Players on the American Team
The QBs:
Carter Bradley, South Alabama Jaguars
Joe Milton III, Tennessee Vols
Michael Pratt, Tulane Green Wave
Spencer Rattler, South Carolina Gamecocks
Other Key Players:
Jaheim Bell, TE: Florida State Seminoles
Ray Davis, RB: Kentucky Wildcats
Daijun Edwards, RB: Georgia Bulldogs
Tyler Guyton, OL: Oklahoma Sooners
DJ James, CB: Auburn Tigers
Will Reichard, K: Alabama Crimson Tide
