How to Watch: 2024 Senior Bowl, featuring two former Gators

Senior Bowl has already started but the pinnacle of the prestigious NFL draft event comes on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. The game will feature the best seniors in the country looking to make a good impression on one of 32 teams in the NFL.

As usual, there is no shortage of big names on this year’s rosters, which is headlined by top quarterbacks Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr, and Sam Hartman, who will all suit up for the National Team. But the big names do not stop there — there will be plenty of familiar opponents on the field, including former Gators Ricky Pearsall and Kingsley Eguakun.

Here is how you can watch the game, along with the two UF alumni who are playing as well as which notable players to watch on each team.

Broadcast Details

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Florida Offensive Lineman - Kingsley Eguakun

Team: National Team

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 300 lbs

NFL draft-bound Gators center accepts Senior Bowl invitation

Florida Wide Receiver - Ricky Pearsall

Team: National Team

Height: 6’1

Weight: 190 lbs

WATCH: Former Florida WR shines at 2024 Senior Bowl practices

Notable Players on the National Team

The QBs:

Other Key Players:

Javon Baker, WR: UCF Knights

Jacob Cowling, WR: Arizona Wildcats

Tyler Davis, DL: Clemson Tigers

Taliese Fuaga, OT: Oregon State Beavers

Laiatu Latu, Edge: UCLA Bruins

Brenden Rice, WR: USC Trojans

Roman Wilson, Wr: Michigan Wolverines

Notable Players on the American Team

The QBs:

Carter Bradley, South Alabama Jaguars

Joe Milton III, Tennessee Vols

Michael Pratt, Tulane Green Wave

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina Gamecocks

Other Key Players:

