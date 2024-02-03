How to watch the 2024 Senior Bowl: Broadcast info and what Penn State players are playing?

The top college football all-star game will serve as one of the final tests on the football field for a number of the NFL’s top draft prospects. This year’s Senior Bowl will place some of the top names in college football on the field for the final time before shifting the focus to the NFL combine and the draft. This year’s Senior Bowl roster will also feature a few Penn State players hoping to improve their draft stock.

By most accounts, a pair of Nittany Lions have thrived this week in practices and one-on-one drills, but the results have not been as kind to a couple of defensive stars.

Here is how to watch this year’s Senior Bowl and what Penn State players you should expect to see (or not see).

Kalen King, Cornerback

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The reports coming out of Senior Bowl practices suggest this week has not been particularly kind to Penn State cornerback Kalen King, who declared for the draft with eligibility remaining. King has been on the wrong end of a number of video highlights against multiple receivers in practices this week, so a strong showing in the game is needed to turn some draft momentum around for King.

It hasn’t been all bad this week for King, however. But his outlook for a first-round draft pick may have been damaged this week.

Penn State's Kalen King driving on this red zone rep: pic.twitter.com/VD79fNp0Or — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) February 1, 2024

Adisa Isaac, Defensive End

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac may have benefitted the most from his time in practices this week. Isaac drew rave reviews from scouts watching practices this week. Ending the week with a good showing in the Senior Bowl will help Isaac’s stock continue to rise moving closer to the NFL draft.

Some (not all ) favorites that kept my attention from the 2024 @seniorbowl practices. @JimNagy_SB and his staff absolutely crushed in terms of set up, organization, and access. One of the best events on the #NFL calendar by far: DE Adisa Isaac – Penn State

DE Laiatu Latu – UCLA… — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 2, 2024

Penn State Edge Rusher, Adisa Isaac ( @A1Isaac1 ) was named ESPN’s Louis Riddick’s @seniorbowl Practice MVP. "Stud. One of the most impressive players all week" Isaac talks about his week at the #SeniorBowl and how he made himself stand out amongst the rest of the Edge… pic.twitter.com/gjyBBB00AD — Inside The Hashes (@InsideHashes) February 2, 2024

Theo Johnson, Tight End

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Adisa Isaac was not the only Nittany Lions seizing the moment this week. Tight end Theo Johnson came away as one of the top tight ends in Mobile this week with plenty of great reviews from notable scouts and analysts. Johnson’s performance in practices this week had him among the top risers in the crowd, and a strong finish in the Senior Bowl should be expected at this point.

Penn State's Theo Johnson was named top TE on the National team in a vote from LB and DS teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/NIsesCdmUl — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Johnny Dixon, Cornerback

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon will not be playing in the Senior Bowl. Dixon actually left Mobile, AL earlier this week with a reported glute injury. Rather than stick around for a game he would not be playing in as a result, and perhaps more just out of pure caution as the injury is not believed to be too serious, Dixon wrapped up his interviews and other activities with NFL coaches and scouts before heading home from the event.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire