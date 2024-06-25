How to watch the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dow Championship and U.S. Senior Open

The PGA Tour and LPGA head to Michigan for their respective events this week.

The PGA Tour will contest the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. The LPGA, meanwhile, will be at Midland Country Club for its two-player team event, the Dow Championship.

Here's how you can watch this week's action from around the golf world, including the U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island (all times ET; stream links added when available).

Thursday



7-10AM (GC): Italian Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

10AM-Noon (NBC Sports App): Italian Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

10AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Dow Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)

Noon-1PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): Dow Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)

Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 1 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3-5PM (Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 1 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday



3-11:30AM (NBC Sports App): The Women’s Amateur Championship, quarters and semis (R&A)

7-10AM (GC): Italian Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

10AM-Noon (NBC Sports App): Italian Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

10AM-Noon (GC/Peacock): Dow Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)

Noon-1PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): Dow Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)

Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 2 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3-5PM (Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 2 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday



3:15-11:30AM (NBC Sports App): The Women’s Amateur Championship, finals (R&A)

7:30AM-Noon (GC): Italian Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

Noon-3PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 3 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3-5PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 3 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (CBS): Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

4-5PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): Dow Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)

5-7PM (GC/Peacock): Dow Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)

Sunday



6:30-11:30AM (GC): Italian Open, final round (DP World Tour)

Noon-1PM (NBC Sports App): Dow Championship, final round (LPGA)

1-3PM (CBS): Dow Championship, final round (LPGA)

12:30-3:30PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, final round (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3:30-5:30PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, final round (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

