How to Watch 2024 NFL Draft Week coverage on NBC Sports Chicago

With the Chicago Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick in the highly-anticipated 2024 NFL Draft, this year's draft will be one for the books. NBC Sports Chicago -- and the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel -- has fans covered with the most comprehensive NFL Draft Week coverage in town, from the lead-up to the big day to all the aftermath and biggest talkers.

Here's what to watch and when. Don't forget to get the NBC Sports Chicago app -- and turn on push alerts -- to get the latest updates as Draft Week unfolds.

Sunday, April 21

6 p.m. Chicago Draft Preview

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH)

Stream re-air: NBC Chicago News (Monday, April 22, at 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 24

7 p.m. Chicago Draft Preview

Live Stream exclusive: NBC Chicago News, NBCSportsChicago.com and the NBC Sports Chicago app

Thursday, April 25 -- DRAFT NIGHT!

6 p.m. Football Night in Chicago: Draft Night Special

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH)

6:30 p.m. Chicago Draft Night

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH)

7 p.m. Draft Night: First Round Live Reaction

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH)

Live Stream: NBC Chicago News, NBCSportsChicago.com, NBC Sports Chicago app, NBC Sports app

Sunday, April 28

6 p.m. Chicago Draft Recap

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH)

Stream re-air: NBC Chicago News (Monday, April 29, at 9 p.m.)