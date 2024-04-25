If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Stream the 2024 NFL Draft with a free trial to DirecTV Stream or Hulu + Live TV, or with a subscription to ESPN+ or NFL+.

The 2024-25 NFL season hangs in the balance over the next few days as the 2024 NFL draft gets underway in Detroit, Michigan.

The Chicago Bears get the first pick this year after a trade with the Carolina Panthers, and the Monsters of the Midway are likely to select USC’s Caleb Williams. Other quarterbacks likely to be chosen early are Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, UNC’s Drake Maye, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

If you’re looking to watch the NFL draft live this year, read on. Below is a full guide on how to livestream the 2024 NFL draft — even if you don’t have cable — plus an easy way to get a free NFL draft livestream (legally).

How to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft Online

The 2024 NFL draft is being broadcast on live TV through ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network, and it’s being streamed on ESPN+ and NFL+. In addition to those streaming services, cord-cutters can also watch the draft online using any live TV streaming service that carries ESPN, ABC, or NFL Network. Here are our top suggestions, including pricing and free trial information:

Stream NFL Draft on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial is one easy way to watch the NFL draft for free. The live TV streaming service carries ESPN and ABC in its Entertainment package (the most affordable plan) and you can add NFL Network by upgrading to the Choice package. If you want to keep service after the five-day free trial, the Entertainment plan costs $79.99 a month. See DirecTV Stream deals here.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream NFL Draft on ESPN+

ESPN+ is a more affordable option for watching the 2024 NFL draft online, although it doesn’t offer a free trial. The service costs $10.99 a month, or $109.99 a year if you pay annually. You can also get ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle, which costs $14.99 a month and also includes Disney+ and Hulu (on-demand).

ESPN+

ESPN+ offers extensive live and on-demand content across just about every sport. The service costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year for an annual plan.







Stream NFL Draft on NFL+

Another budget-friendly option for watching the 2024 NFL draft is NFL+ (this option also doesn’t have a free trial, however). NFL+ costs just $6.99 a month, or $14.99 a month if you want access to NFL Redzone as well.

NFL+

NFL+ delivers off-season league coverage and livestreams of games during the regular season. Pricing starts at $6.99 a month. The catch? Live NFL games are only viewable on mobile devices.







Stream NFL Draft on Hulu + Live TV

Another live TV streaming service that you can use to watch the 2024 NFL draft is Hulu + Live TV. This one also starts with a free trial (three days) before payment kicks in at $76.99 a month. The service carries ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network in its 95+ channel lineup, but you also get complimentary access to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand).

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Can You Get a Free NFL Draft Livestream?

If you want to watch the NFL Draft for free, use a free trial from either DirecTV Stream or Hulu + Live TV. DirecTV Stream’s trial lasts for five days, and Hulu + Live TV’s lasts for three, which means either one will be enough to stream the whole NFL draft for free. Just set a reminder to cancel before the trial is over to avoid being charged.

When is the NFL Draft? 2024 Dates, Times

The 2024 NFL draft kicks off Thursday, April 25, with round 1. Rounds 2-7 happen on Friday and Saturday. Here’s the full schedule:

Thursday, April 25: Round 1 (8 p.m.)

Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

NFL Draft Order

The Chicago Bears get the first pick this year, followed by the Commanders and the Patriots to round out the top three. Here’s the full NFL draft order this year:

