How to watch the 2024 NFL draft, latest projections for 1st-round LSU stars

After months of speculation and debate, it’s finally time to put it all to rest.

The 2024 NFL draft is upon us and will begin on Thursday night at Campus Martius Park in Detroit. It should be an eventful first round for former LSU stars as three of them — Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. — are widely projected to be first-round picks.

Daniels and Nabers specifically appear to be locks to go in the top 10.

LSU will almost certainly have multiple first-round picks for the first time since 2020 when five overall players were selected in the first round. Here’s what you need to know to watch this weekend’s draft, including the latest projections for the LSU trio expected to go on Thursday night.

