How to watch the 2024 NFL draft

April may be the domain of Major League Baseball's return and the beginning of the NBA and NHL playoffs, but the NFL gets a starring role when it holds its annual draft.

It's the moment when teams select players from college in the hopes of finding ones who can turn them into Super Bowl hopefuls (looking at you, Chicago Bears) or keep them as title contenders (that's you, Kansas City Chiefs).

The 2024 NFL draft will be held from April 25-27. Read on for more details on the event.

Where does the draft take place?

This year's edition of the draft will be held in Detroit in the downtown area surrounding Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

Caleb Williams with USC. (Ric Tapia / Getty Images)

When is this year's draft?

This year's draft will take place over three days.

Round 1 is slated for April 25 at 8 p.m. ET, while the second and third rounds are scheduled for April 26 at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4 through 7 will be April 27 at 12 p.m.

How can I watch this year's draft?

The draft will be available to watch on NFL Network, NFL+, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. You can also stream it on the ABC app, ESPN app and ESPN Deportes app.

Bryce Young at 2023 NFL draft. (David Eulitt / Getty Images)

What should we expect from this year's draft?

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding college player following the 2022 season, is expected to go No. 1 overall, to the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback is a popular position to use with the top pick. Last year, Bryce Young, from the University of Alabama, went No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers. Since the 2000 draft, quarterbacks have been selected with the No. 1 pick 17 times.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy this past season, should also go high. North Carolina's Drake Maye, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. are other high-profile quarterbacks who could go early this year.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com