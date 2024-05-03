How to Watch 2024 NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championships Online Free

The country’s best outdoor volleyball players are on the Gulf Shores of Alabama this weekend for the 2024 NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championships.

Airing live on ESPNU, ESPN2 and streaming on ESPN+, the tournament runs from Friday, May 3 through the National Championship Final on Sunday, May 5. The semifinals take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, while the championship will be Sunday at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

Want to watch the NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championships from home? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championships

The 2024 NC Beach Volleyball Championships are airing live on TV on ESPNU and ESPN2. You can watch the women’s national championship tournament on TV with any cable package that includes those channels.

Don’t have cable? There are a few ways to stream the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships online.

The best way to watch the Women’s Beach Volleyball Championships online is through DirecTV Stream, a live TV streaming service that offers ESPN, ESPNU and ESPN2 as part of its lineup. The site currently has a five-day free trial that you can use to stream the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships online free without cable. Continue on with streaming packages starting at $79.99/month or cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.

Fubo is another great streaming option that will let you watch NCAA women’s beach volleyball online. Fubo offers hundreds of live TV channels to stream online, including a live feed of ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Grab this seven-day free trial to get instant access to Fubo without a subscription. Then use it to livestream the women’s beach volleyball tournament online free.



The free trial comes with free DVR so you can record the volleyball matches to watch back on-demand later. See full details here.

Watch NCAA Women's Beach Volleyball Championships Online Free Stream

ESPN+ is the official streaming home of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championships, and the site (and ESPN+ app) will have live coverage of the tournament all weekend.



A subscription to ESPN+ starts at just $10.99/month and lets you livestream the beach volleyball matches on your laptop, tablet, phone and smart TV.



An even better value? Sign up for the Disney Bundle and get ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu together for just $14.99/month. See full promotional details here.

USC are the defending national champs, having taken down rivals UCLA 3-2 in last year’s national championship. The Trojans have won five titles since the first NC beach volleyball championship was played in 2016 — the most out of any school competiting.

Southern California is the number-one ranked team and on the opposite end of the bracket with number two-ranked UCLA. Other teams to look out for include third-ranked Stanford, number four Florida State and last year’s semifinalists, TCU.

Watch all the beach volleyball games live online with ESPN+ here.

