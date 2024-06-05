How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals Online for Free: Get a Celtics vs. Mavericks Livestream Here

After an exciting and unpredictable season, the 2024 NBA finals are set, with the Boston Celtics facing off against the Dallas Mavericks. This year’s NBA finals run from June 6 to June 23 (if necessary), with games at TD Garden in Boston and American Airlines Center in Dallas. Tickets to watch the NBA finals in person are still available on sites like Stubhub, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek.

Want to watch the NBA finals from home? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals on TV

The 2024 NBA finals are airing exclusively on ABC so if you want to watch the Celtics vs. Mavericks on TV, you can catch the basketball games on your local ABC affiliate. All basic cable packages include ABC as part of their channel lineups.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Finals Online: Celtics vs. Mavericks Free Streaming

Want to watch the NBA finals online without cable? Use Fubo, a live TV streaming service that offers a live feed of ABC. Fubo has a 7-day free trial that you can grab here to livestream the Celtics vs. Mavericks online for free.

Fubo’s free trial includes free DVR, so you can record the games to watch a replay back on-demand. You’ll also get access to ESPN for post-game coverage as well as 100+ live TV channels that you can watch from multiple devices. Cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.

Another way to stream the NBA finals online free? Use DirecTV Stream, which lets you watch the Mavericks vs. Celtics on ABC without cable. DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial here that you can use to watch all the playoff games online for free.

You can also watch the NBA finals on Hulu through the streamer’s Hulu + Live TV option. The package includes 95+ live TV channels including ABC and ESPN, so you can livestream NBA games online. You also get Disney+ and ESPN+ included in the monthly $76.99 subscription price. Want to test out the service first? Hulu + Live TV offers a three-day free trial here.

If you combine all the free trials together, you’ll get free streaming of the NBA finals for 15 days, which should be more than enough to watch most of the series. Fubo, Hulu, and DirecTV Stream all let you watch the Celtics vs. Mavericks games on your phone, computer, tablet, or smart TV for free.

2024 NBA Finals: Celtics vs. Mavericks Predictions, Odds

This year’s NBA finals feature Eastern Conference champs Boston Celtics vs. Western Conference champions Dallas Mavericks. The best-of-seven playoff series runs from June 6, with a possible Game 7 scheduled for June 23.

The Celtics have homecourt advantage and will be looking for their 18th NBA title, led by stars Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and 7-foot-2 Kristaps Porzingis. Boston last held the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in 2008, while their last Finals appearance was in 2022.

Dallas, meantime, will be making the franchise’s first Finals appearance in 13 years, since they won their one and only NBA title in 2011. The Mavs are led by Luka Doncic, and Kyrie Irving, who is making his return to Boston.

Bookmakers have Boston as the current favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds though it’s expected to be a closely-matched series. Watch the NBA finals online free through Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

The 2024 NBA Finals may mark the end of the men’s basketball season, but sports fans still have the 2024 WNBA season, which kicked off last month.

