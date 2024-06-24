How to Watch 2024 NBA Draft Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the 2023-24 NBA season is over with the Boston Celtics being crowned NBA Finals champions, it’s time for a new season to begin and that starts with the 2024 NBA Draft. This year, the Atlanta Hawks received the No. 1 pick for the NBA Draft Lottery a few weeks ago and now it’s time to see who gets selected first — either French forward Zaccharie Risacher or French center Alexandre Sarr.

Plus, we get to see which team selects guard Bronny James, son of NBA icon LeBron James, for the NBA.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the NBA Draft with and without cable, as well as how to find last-minute tickets to watch the player selection event in person.

When First round on June 26, second round on June 27

TV channel ABC and ESPN

Stream online DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Draft Online Without Cable

NBA Draft takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with the first round broadcasting live on ABC and ESPN on Wednesday, June 26. The second round airs live the next day on Thursday, June 27 on ESPN. Both nights start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

You can watch the NBA Draft on any live TV streaming service that offers ABC and ESPN — see below to find out where to watch online without a cable subscription.

DirecTV Stream

Watch the NBA Draft 2024 on ABC and ESPN, as well as other channels on DirecTV Stream — which says it offers more regional sports networks and live local sports than other streaming TV services. The “Entertainment” package ($70 per month) offers more than 90 other channels, while other plans offer 125 to 185 channels for $85-to-$160 per month. New subscribers can use a five-day free trial to try out the service before they make a decision to keep watching or cancel altogether.

Fubo

Watch live NBA Draft on ABC and ESPN with a subscription to Fubo, which starts at $80 per month and includes access to more than 100 other news, entertainment and sports channels.



Add the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone channel ($11 per month) to get access to more sports content (including NCAA, NFL and MLB games). Meanwhile, you can also record TV shows, movies and games. The online TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

Hulu + Live TV

Watch ABC and ESPN for the 2024 NBA Draft, as well as more than 75 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels on-demand with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. It comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ and costs $76 per month for the ad-supported option and $90 per month for the ad-free package.



Hulu + Live TV comes with Disney+ and ESPN+, so you can watch thousands of popular TV shows, movies and original content too. Right now, Hulu + Live TV has a three-day free trial available for new subscribers.

Sling

Sling Orange + Blue ($50 for the first month, $60 per month afterward) is a live TV streaming platform that lets you watch every NBA Draft game online on ABC and ESPN.



The streaming plan also comes with other news, entertainment and sports channels, such as NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, FS1, MSNBC, NFL Network, Syfy, National Geographic and others. Learn more about watching NBA with Sling here.

2024 NBA Draft: Dates, Draft Order

The 2024 NBA Draft starts on Wednesday, June 26 for the first round on ABC or ESPN and goes through Thursday, June 27 for the second round on ESPN.

See the complete 2024 NBA Draft schedule here and the NBA Draft order, as a whole, here.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Draft on Cable

The 2024 NBA Draft broadcasts on ABC and ESPN in the U.S. You can watch online on ABC.com or ESPN.com, and on the ABC or ESPN mobile apps by logging in with your cable TV provider account.

Where to Buy 2024 NBA Draft Tickets Online

Want to watch the pro player selection in person? Last-minute tickets are available for the NBA Draft at StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network, Ticketmaster and GameTime — prices depend and seat location at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. For more info, visit NBATickets.com.

Some of the best deals on tickets are at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 on eligible purchases of $250 and up. Click here for last-minute tickets to the NBA Draft.

