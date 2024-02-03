How to watch 2024 NASCAR Clash at the LA Coliseum

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to action Sunday evening with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

There will be 36 drivers competing for a spot in the exhibition race. Twenty-two will secure their spots through Saturday's heat races and Sunday's last chance qualifying race. The final spot will go to the driver who finished highest in points among those who did not already qualify for the main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing holds the NASCAR record with 11 Busch Light Clash wins. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner, while Denny Hamlin is the active leader with three wins. Richard Childress Racing is second with eight wins. Hendrick Motorsports is third with seven wins.

Details for Sunday’s race at the LA Memorial Coliseum

(All times Eastern)

START: Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will be the NASCAR Mexico Series grand marshal. ... Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be the Busch Light Clash grand marshal.

PRERACE: NASCAR Mexico Series garage opens at 11 a.m. ... Cup garage opens at 1 p.m. ... NASCAR Mexico Series driver introductions at 4:25 p.m. ... Cup driver introductions at 7:55 p.m. ... Rock musician Nita Strauss will perform the national anthem. ... Two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu will be the honorary torch lighter.

PRELIM RACES: NASCAR Mexico Series race (150 laps) at 4:30 p.m. ... Cup Series last chance qualifying race (75 laps) at 6:40 p.m.

DISTANCE: The Cup race is 150 laps (37.5 miles) on the .25-mile track. Only green flag laps count.

STAGES: There will be a break at Lap 75 of the race for a Machine Gun Kelly concert.

STARTING LINEUP: Saturday's heat races will take place starting at 8:30 p.m. Sunday's last chance qualifying race will take place at 6:40 p.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 and Fox Deportes will broadcast the NASCAR Mexico Series race at 4 p.m. ... Fox will broadcast NASCAR RaceDay at 6 p.m. ... Fox will broadcast the Cup last chance qualifying race at 6:40 p.m. ... Fox will continue pre-race coverage at 7:30 p.m. ... Fox will broadcast the Cup race at 8 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage of the NASCAR Mexico Series race begins at 4:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage of the Cup race begins at 6 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports streaming

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Potential for heavy rainfall throughout the day. The forecast calls for a high of 57 degrees and a 100 percent chance of rain at the start of the Busch Light Clash.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. started second and won after leading 25 of the 150 green flag laps. Austin Dillon finished second in his second consecutive top-three finish at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Kyle Busch recovered from an early spin and finished third in his second consecutive top-three finish at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Five cars failed to finish the exhibition race due to a variety of issues.

