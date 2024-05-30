Watch 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup Live: How to Stream the Cricket Tournament Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of the world’s best cricket players are coming to the U.S. for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the biggest ICC World Cup ever, with 20 countries competing across 55 matches in the U.S. and West Indies.

More from Variety

The tournament runs from June 1 to June 29. Want to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be airing internationally, so there are a number of ways to watch the tournament on TV and online.

$10 $15 33% off

GET: DESI TV PACKAGE ON SLING

Here in the U.S., fans can livestream the T20 World Cup on Willow TV. The streaming service is available on Sling as part of the streaming service’s Desi TV package, which offers live and on-demand viewing of cricket matches on Willow HD. You’ll also be able to watch on-demand shows and movies from Star Plus, SonyLIV and other networks in Hindi, Punjabi and other languages.

The Desi Binge Plus package normally costs $15/month on Sling but you can get it for $10 right now for your first month. Use the deal to watch the ICC T20 World Cup on Willow HD, in addition to thousands of hours of other programming.

$99 $180 45% off

GET: DESI TV ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Save more with an annual subscription Desi Binge Plus, which is discounted to just $99 right now (regularly $180). That’s a 45% savings.

How to Watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 With VPN

Another way to watch the ICC T20 World Cup? Use a virtual private network to access a live feed on Disney+ Hotstar, will be streaming each match live in India. We like ExpressVPN, which will let you set your location to India to access the Disney+ Hotstar T20 Cricket livestream.

GET: EXPRESSVPN SUBSCRIPTION $8.62+

An ExpressVPN subscription starts at just $8.62 a month and you can use it to watch the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup from anywhere in the world.

Is the ICC T20 World Cup Streaming on Amazon Prime?

You can also use ExpressVPN to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup online through Amazon Prime in Australia. Amazon will have free streaming of all 55 matches on Prime Video. Set your location to Australia to access the live feed.

GET: EXPRESSVPN SUBSCRIPTION $8.62

The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is the biggest ICC World Cup to date, with 20 teams playing across nine host locations. Organized by by the International Cricket Council, the Twenty20 cricket tournament is held every two years. The name of course, refers to an international form of cricket, where where each team faces a maximum of twenty overs.

England are the defending T20 World Cup champions, having defeated Pakistan in the 2022 final. Watch online and livestream the T20 World Cup now on Willow TV’s Sling TV channel.

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.