How to watch 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Travelers Championship

The LPGA contests its third major of the season at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. The PGA Tour, meanwhile, plays its eighth and final signature event of the season, the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Here's how you can watch this week's action across the golf world, including the Good Good guys' latest competition on Peacock:

Tuesday

Thursday

3-11:30AM (NBC Sports App): The Amateur Championship, quarters and semis (R&A)

7AM-Noon (GC): KLM Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Travelers Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

4-6PM (Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1 (PGAA/LPGA)

6-10PM (GC/Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1 (PGAA/LPGA)

Friday

3:15-11:30AM (NBC Sports App): The Amateur Championship, finals (R&A)

7AM-Noon (GC): KLM Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): Dick’s Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Travelers Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

4-6PM (Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2 (PGAA/LPGA)

6-10PM (GC/Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2 (PGAA/LPGA)

Saturday

7-11:30AM (GC): KLM Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM (Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3 (PGAA/LPGA)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Travelers Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (CBS): Travelers Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Dick’s Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3 (PGAA/LPGA)

6-8PM (GC/Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3 (PGAA/LPGA)

Sunday