How to watch the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock

The third women’s major championship of the year is here.

The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is set to kick off Thursday at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is the second oldest LPGA major championship, beginning in 1955. Originally being played as the LPGA Championship, in 2015 it was renamed the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after a partnership was announced between the PGA of America, the LPGA and KPMG.

This will be the second time this major championship will be played at Sahalee Country Club. It was first played at the venue in 2016 and won by Brooke Henderson.

Ruoning Yin is the defending KPMG Women’s PGA champion, having captured the title last spring at Baltusrol.

The purse is $10 million with $1.5 million going to the winner.

Here’s how to watch the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. All times listed below are ET.

Thursday, June 20

Peacock: 4-6 p.m.; Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.

Friday, June 21

Peacock: 4-6 p.m.; Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Peacock: 1-3 p.m.; NBC: 3-6 p.m.; Golf Channel: 6-8

p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Peacock: 12-3 p.m.; NBC: 3-7 p.m.

