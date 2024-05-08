How to Watch the 2024 Italian Open Tennis Tournament

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Stream the 2024 Italian Open with fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, or Hulu + Live TV.

More from Rolling Stone

get free trial at fubo

En route to the French Open later this month, the world’s best tennis players have arrived in Rome for the 2024 Italian Open. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is back for this tournament after missing the Madrid Open, where he’ll join “King of the Clay” Rafael Nadal. However, two high-profile players are out with injuries: World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray.

For any tennis fans looking to livestream the big tournament, we’ve put together a full guide on how to watch the Italian Open this year — including how to watch it online, where to stream it for free, and where to find it in your cable channel guide.

How to Watch the 2024 Italian Open Online

In the U.S., the Italian Open is being broadcast on Tennis Channel. Don’t have cable? There are still plenty of ways to watch the Italian Open online. Below are some of the best live TV streaming services that carry Tennis Channel, plus pricing and free trial information for each.

Stream the Italian Open on fubo

fubo is the only streamer on this list that carries Tennis Channel in its base package, meaning you won’t need to buy any upgrades or add-ons to watch the Italian Open. Better yet, fubo subscriptions start with a seven-day free trial. After the trial, the base fubo package costs $79.99 a month. In total, this package gets you more than 190 channels.

How to Watch the Italian Open 2024: Stream Online Free, TV Channel

fubo

get free trial

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Stream the Italian Open on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is our favorite streaming service for sports, overall, and it works great for tennis too. You’ll find Tennis Channel in the 125+ channel Choice package, which starts with a five-day free trial and then costs $108.99 a month after that. See DirecTV Stream deals here.

How to Watch the Italian Open 2024: Stream Online Free, TV Channel

DirecTV Stream

get free triaL

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream the Italian Open on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV offers a ton of value, overall, and works for streaming the Italian Open thanks to its Sports add-on with Tennis Channel. The Sports add-on costs $9.99 a month, on top of Hulu + Live TV’s base fee of $76.99 a month. However, you get a three-day free trial to start.

How to Watch the Italian Open 2024: Stream Online Free, TV Channel

Hulu + Live TV

Get Free trial

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Stream the Italian Open on Sling

Budget-friendly streaming service Sling is another good option for watching the Italian Open. Its packages start at just $40 a month, and you can add Tennis Channel to any of them with the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month. See Sling deals here.

How to Watch the Italian Open 2024: Stream Online Free, TV Channel

Sling

Get Sling $40+

Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services, with packages starting at $40 a month. You can get up to 46 channels in the Sling Orange + Blue plan, plus more with Sling’s add-ons.

Get a Free Italian Open Livestream

If you’re looking for a (legal) way to stream the Italian Open for free, be sure to take advantage of the free trials from fubo (seven days), DirecTV Stream (five days), and Hulu + Live TV (three days). In total, that’s 15 days of free streaming — more than enough to watch the whole Italian Open for free. Just be sure to cancel each subscription before the trial is over to avoid charges.

get free trial at fubo

What Channel Is the Italian Open On?

The Italian Open is being broadcast exclusively on Tennis Channel, so tune in there if you’re watching with cable or satellite.

When Is the Italian Open? 2024 Schedule

The 2024 Italian Open officially kicked off on Wednesday, May 8, and runs through the men’s final on Sunday, May 19. Here’s the full schedule, including broadcast start times (ET):

Wednesday, May 8

Men’s and women’s singles first round, 5 a.m. start

Thursday, May 9

Men’s first round; women’s second round, 5 a.m. start

Friday, May 10

Men’s and women’s second round, 5 a.m. start

Saturday, May 11

Men’s second round; women’s third round, 5 a.m. start

Sunday, May 12

Men’s and women’s third round, 5 a.m. start

Monday, May 13

Men’s third round; women’s fourth round, 5 a.m. start

Tuesday, May 14

Men’s fourth round; women’s quarter-finals, 5 a.m. start

Wednesday, May 15

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals, 7 a.m. start

Thursday, May 16

Men’s quarter-finals; women’s semi-finals, 7 a.m. start

Friday, May 17

Men’s and women’s semi-finals, 7 a.m. start

Saturday, May 18

Men’s singles semi-finals, 7 a.m. start

Women’s singles final followed by women’s doubles final, 1 p.m. start

Sunday, May 19

Men’s doubles final followed by men’s singles final, 7 a.m. start

Best of Rolling Stone