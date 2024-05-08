How to Watch the 2024 Italian Open Tennis Tournament
Quick Answer: Stream the 2024 Italian Open with fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, or Hulu + Live TV.
En route to the French Open later this month, the world’s best tennis players have arrived in Rome for the 2024 Italian Open. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is back for this tournament after missing the Madrid Open, where he’ll join “King of the Clay” Rafael Nadal. However, two high-profile players are out with injuries: World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray.
For any tennis fans looking to livestream the big tournament, we’ve put together a full guide on how to watch the Italian Open this year — including how to watch it online, where to stream it for free, and where to find it in your cable channel guide.
How to Watch the 2024 Italian Open Online
In the U.S., the Italian Open is being broadcast on Tennis Channel. Don’t have cable? There are still plenty of ways to watch the Italian Open online. Below are some of the best live TV streaming services that carry Tennis Channel, plus pricing and free trial information for each.
Stream the Italian Open on fubo
fubo is the only streamer on this list that carries Tennis Channel in its base package, meaning you won’t need to buy any upgrades or add-ons to watch the Italian Open. Better yet, fubo subscriptions start with a seven-day free trial. After the trial, the base fubo package costs $79.99 a month. In total, this package gets you more than 190 channels.
fubo
fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.
Stream the Italian Open on DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream is our favorite streaming service for sports, overall, and it works great for tennis too. You’ll find Tennis Channel in the 125+ channel Choice package, which starts with a five-day free trial and then costs $108.99 a month after that. See DirecTV Stream deals here.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.
Stream the Italian Open on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV offers a ton of value, overall, and works for streaming the Italian Open thanks to its Sports add-on with Tennis Channel. The Sports add-on costs $9.99 a month, on top of Hulu + Live TV’s base fee of $76.99 a month. However, you get a three-day free trial to start.
Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.
Stream the Italian Open on Sling
Budget-friendly streaming service Sling is another good option for watching the Italian Open. Its packages start at just $40 a month, and you can add Tennis Channel to any of them with the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month. See Sling deals here.
Sling
Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services, with packages starting at $40 a month. You can get up to 46 channels in the Sling Orange + Blue plan, plus more with Sling’s add-ons.
Get a Free Italian Open Livestream
If you’re looking for a (legal) way to stream the Italian Open for free, be sure to take advantage of the free trials from fubo (seven days), DirecTV Stream (five days), and Hulu + Live TV (three days). In total, that’s 15 days of free streaming — more than enough to watch the whole Italian Open for free. Just be sure to cancel each subscription before the trial is over to avoid charges.
What Channel Is the Italian Open On?
The Italian Open is being broadcast exclusively on Tennis Channel, so tune in there if you’re watching with cable or satellite.
When Is the Italian Open? 2024 Schedule
The 2024 Italian Open officially kicked off on Wednesday, May 8, and runs through the men’s final on Sunday, May 19. Here’s the full schedule, including broadcast start times (ET):
Wednesday, May 8
Men’s and women’s singles first round, 5 a.m. start
Thursday, May 9
Men’s first round; women’s second round, 5 a.m. start
Friday, May 10
Men’s and women’s second round, 5 a.m. start
Saturday, May 11
Men’s second round; women’s third round, 5 a.m. start
Sunday, May 12
Men’s and women’s third round, 5 a.m. start
Monday, May 13
Men’s third round; women’s fourth round, 5 a.m. start
Tuesday, May 14
Men’s fourth round; women’s quarter-finals, 5 a.m. start
Wednesday, May 15
Men’s and women’s quarter-finals, 7 a.m. start
Thursday, May 16
Men’s quarter-finals; women’s semi-finals, 7 a.m. start
Friday, May 17
Men’s and women’s semi-finals, 7 a.m. start
Saturday, May 18
Men’s singles semi-finals, 7 a.m. start
Women’s singles final followed by women’s doubles final, 1 p.m. start
Sunday, May 19
Men’s doubles final followed by men’s singles final, 7 a.m. start
