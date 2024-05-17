How to watch 2024 Indy 500 pole qualifying this weekend on NBC and Peacock

The first step in setting the 33-car field for the 108th running of the Indy 500 will begin at 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with seven consecutive hours of coverage on Peacock.

Positions 13 through 30 will be locked in during the first day of qualifying, which will be preceded by an 8:30-9:30 a.m. practice on Peacock.

The 12 fastest cars will advance to a second round starting Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The six best cars will square off for the pole position in a Firestone Fast Six session that will begin at 5:25 p.m. ET.

QUALIFYING FORMAT: Click here for a graphical representation of how the 33-car field is set

The four slowest cars will battle for the final three spots on the last row in an hourlong session that will begin at 4:15 p.m. ET Sunday.

Sunday's 3-6 p.m. ET qualifying session will be shown on NBC and Peacock (click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock). There will be a practice session from noon-2 p.m. ET on Peacock.

More details about qualifying weekend for the 108th Indy 500:

DEFENDING POLE WINNER: Alex Palou, the defending series champion who won his second points title last year. Palou will be making his fifth Indy 500 start this year, having finished a career-best second in 2021 and fourth in 2023.

QUALIFYING FORMAT: Drivers complete four laps around the 2.5-mile oval, and the best average speed wins the pole position

QUALIFYING RECORD, ONE LAP: Arie Luyendyk, 237.498 mph (37.895 seconds), May 12 1996

QUALIFYING RECORD, FOUR-LAP AVERAGE: Arie Luyendyk, 236.986 mph (2 minutes, 31.908 seconds), May 12, 1996

TURBO BOOST: Available only for the "Fast Friday" practice and qualifying Saturday and Sunday, IndyCar teams will have roughly 100 more horsepower at their disposal with the turbo boost increased for the Chevrolet and Honda engines. That will produce average speeds of around 235 mph across four laps.

Full broadcast schedule for the rest of qualifying, practice and the 108th Indy 500 across NBC, Peacock and Universo (all times are ET):

