How to watch 2024 Indy 500 pole qualifying this weekend on NBC and Peacock
The first step in setting the 33-car field for the 108th running of the Indy 500 will begin at 11 a.m. ET Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with seven consecutive hours of coverage on Peacock.
Positions 13 through 30 will be locked in during the first day of qualifying, which will be preceded by an 8:30-9:30 a.m. practice on Peacock.
The 12 fastest cars will advance to a second round starting Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The six best cars will square off for the pole position in a Firestone Fast Six session that will begin at 5:25 p.m. ET.
QUALIFYING FORMAT: Click here for a graphical representation of how the 33-car field is set
The four slowest cars will battle for the final three spots on the last row in an hourlong session that will begin at 4:15 p.m. ET Sunday.
Sunday's 3-6 p.m. ET qualifying session will be shown on NBC and Peacock (click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock). There will be a practice session from noon-2 p.m. ET on Peacock.
More details about qualifying weekend for the 108th Indy 500:
DEFENDING POLE WINNER: Alex Palou, the defending series champion who won his second points title last year. Palou will be making his fifth Indy 500 start this year, having finished a career-best second in 2021 and fourth in 2023.
QUALIFYING FORMAT: Drivers complete four laps around the 2.5-mile oval, and the best average speed wins the pole position
QUALIFYING RECORD, ONE LAP: Arie Luyendyk, 237.498 mph (37.895 seconds), May 12 1996
QUALIFYING RECORD, FOUR-LAP AVERAGE: Arie Luyendyk, 236.986 mph (2 minutes, 31.908 seconds), May 12, 1996
TURBO BOOST: Available only for the "Fast Friday" practice and qualifying Saturday and Sunday, IndyCar teams will have roughly 100 more horsepower at their disposal with the turbo boost increased for the Chevrolet and Honda engines. That will produce average speeds of around 235 mph across four laps.
When is the Indy 500? That answer and more in this primer on the world’s biggest race
All the pertinent details and information you need for the 108th Indianapolis 500 on May 26.
Full broadcast schedule for the rest of qualifying, practice and the 108th Indy 500 across NBC, Peacock and Universo (all times are ET):
Date
Event
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sat., May 18
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying
Peacock
11 a.m.-5:50 p.m.
Sun., May 19
Indy 500 Top 12 and Last Chance Practice
Peacock
12-2 p.m.
Indy 500 Top 12, Last Chance, and Fast Six Qualifying
NBC, Peacock
3-6 p.m.
Mon., May 20
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
1-3 p.m.
Fri., May 24
Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day
Peacock
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge
Peacock
2:30-4 p.m.
Sat., May 25
Indy 500 Parade
Peacock
12-2 p.m.
Sun., May 26
Indy 500 Pre-Race
NBC, Peacock, Universo
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500
NBC, Peacock, Universo
12:30-4 p.m.
Mon., May 27
Indy 500 Victory Celebration
Peacock
8:30-11 p.m.