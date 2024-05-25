How to Watch the 2024 FA Cup Final Live Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Emirates FA Cup (Football Association Challenge Cup) is England’s primary soccer cup, while its final match concludes the 143rd annual season.

In a re-match of last year’s final match, Manchester United F.C. battles Manchester City F.C. at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

In 2023, Manchester City defeated Manchester United with a score of 2-1. Time will tell if Man City can beat United again, or if United will get some revenge from last season.

To livestream the FA Cup Final online, you can sign up for a subscription with ESPN+ for $10.99/Month. However, if you don’t want to go monthly, then you can go with an annual subscription for $109.99/Year (A 15% savings from the month-to-month price).

Meanwhile, ESPN+ subscribers have access to live sports from UFC, NFL, NHL and Formula 1, as well as originals, like “30 for 30,” “The Man in the Arena” with Tom Brady, “The Captain” with Derek Jeter and “Peyton’s Place” with Peyton Manning.

Additionally, starting at $14.99/month, you can go with a subscription to the Disney Trio, which includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+. This bundle is ideal for those who already have one (or both) of these services, but would also like to add sports coverage and live sports streaming.

Disney+ is the home to hits, including “The Mandalorian,” “X-Men ’97,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” and the “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” movie, while you can find originals, such as “The Bear,” “Shōgun,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Solar Opposites” on Hulu.

The 2024 FA Cup Final with Manchester United vs. Manchester City livestreams on Saturday, May 24 starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on ESPN+.

