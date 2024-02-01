How to watch 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl: Schedule, kickoff, TV

In the NFL, there is no football game this week, but there are two important college all-star bowls for the 2024 NFL draft. The first is the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Along with the Senior Bowl, which will be played later this weekend, NFL teams have the opportunity to see NFL draft hopefuls compete against each other, rather than the level of competition they face with their college teams.

The game has been played since 1925. It is the 99th annual Shrine Bowl.

Below is the information for the game on Thursday.

2024 Shrine Bowl schedule, TV

What: The 99th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl

Where: Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, TX

Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. Arizona time)

TV: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+ app, FuboTV (Watch for free)

