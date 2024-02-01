How to watch the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl: Four Penn State players set to play

One of college football’s longest-running all-star games, the East-West Shrine Bowl, will offer a chance for many college football players to suit up one last time and perform in front of NFL draft scouts ahead of the NFL draft. This year’s game will feature a handful of Penn State players from the 2023 team after putting on some impressive performances in practices this week.

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs and cornerback Daequan Hardy have shown off their speed and been viewed quite favorably by those watching practices this week in Texas. Center Hunter Nourzad has also seemingly helped his draft profile with good one-on-one matchups in drills this week. Offensive tackle Caedan Wallace is also participating in the game this year as he looks to improve his draft outlook.

The Shrine Bowl is considered the second-most attractive college football all-star game behind the Senior Bowl, which will be played this weekend, but the Shrine Bowl is certainly not lacking in NFL draft talent. In addition to the Nittany Lions playing in the game, this year’s Shrine Bowl will feature Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, and BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis. Unfortunately, a few solid draft prospects have been sidelined and unable to participate in practices this week like Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, Miami defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, and Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

The East0-West Shrine Bowl has been played in multiple locations since first being played in San Francisco in 1925. After being played the past two years in Paradise, Nevada, the game has moved to Frisco, Texas this season.

Fun Fact: Former Penn State cornerback Nick Sukay was named the defensive MVP of the 2012 Shrine Bowl.

Here is how to watch the 2024 Shrine Bowl on Thursday evening.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, TX)

TV: NFL Network

