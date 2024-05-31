How to Watch the 2024 Cricket T20 World Cup in the U.S.

Quick Answer: Stream the 2024 Cricket T20 World Cup on Sling, fubo, DirecTV Stream, or Disney+ Hoststar with a VPN.

Cricket’s T20 World Cup is back for 2024, and it’s the biggest ICC World Cup in the event’s nine-year history. 20 countries are competing for the title in a 55-match tournament that, for the first time ever, will be co-hosted by the United States and West Indies. England, who won in 2022, are this year’s reigning champions.

However, even though the US is co-hosting, US viewers may still find it tricky to watch the T20 tournament from home. Below is a quick guide on how to livestream the Cricket T20 World Cup on Sling, fubo, DirecTV Stream, and India’s Disney+ Hoststar.

How to Watch Cricket T20 World Cup In the US

The Cricket T20 World Cup is broadcast by Willow TV, a channel that broadcasts Indian Premiere League and other cricket events. There are a few ways for US viewers to livestream Willow TV online; here are three of the best.

Stream Cricket T20 World Cup on Sling

Budget-friendly streaming service Sling lets US viewers watch Willow through its Dakshin Flex Pack and Desi Binge Plus plans. The Dakshin Flex Pack delivers 15 Indian TV channels, including Willow TV for streaming the T20 World Cup. The Desi Binge Plus plan is the same, as far as live cricket coverage, but you also get Desi on-demand shows and series. The Dakshin Flex Pack costs $10 a month, and the Desi Binge Plus package costs $15 a month.

Stream Cricket T20 World Cup on fubo

You can also watch the Cricket World Cup on fubo by getting the streamer’s International Sports Plus add-on. This add-on costs $6.99 a month on top of you base fubo plan price, which starts at $79.99 a month. However, you get a seven-day free trial before paying.

Stream Cricket T20 World Cup on DirecTV Stream

Another way to watch the 2024 Cricket T20 World Cup is through DirecTV Stream, which carries Willow TV in its Sports Pack add-on. DirecTV Stream plans start with a five-day free trial, and pricing starts at $79.99 a month after that. The Sports Pack costs an additional $14.99 a month, on top of whatever plan you choose.

Where to Stream Cricket T20 World Cup With a VPN

If you have a VPN, you can stream the ICC T20 World Cup through India’s Disney+ Hotstar. We recommend using a good streaming-enabled VPN like ExpressVPN or NordVPN if you go this route. They both cost around $13 a month (less if you pay for multiple months up-front) and will let you securely access servers all over the world — including servers in India to watch the Cricket World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar.

When Is the 2024 Cricket T20 World Cup

The 2024 Cricket T20 World Cup kicks off on Saturday, June 1, and wraps up with the final on June 29.

