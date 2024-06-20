How to Watch the 2024 Copa America Soccer Tournament Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Stream the 2024 Copa America tournament on fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, or Sling.

The 2024 Copa America has arrived, kicking off June 20 in the United States. The first was in 2016 for the Copa América Centenario when Chile took first place. The soccer tournament consists of 16 teams —10 from the CONMEBOL and six from the Concacaf. Argentina are the reigning champions this year, and it may be the last major international tournament for their captain, the G.O.A.T., Lionel Messi.

If you’re looking to watch the 2024 Copa America, read on. Below is a full guide on the best ways to livestream Copa America games without cable, plus a schedule of upcoming matches.

Note: While the Copa America rages on here in the States, the 2024 UEFA Euro Championship is happening in Germany. Head here for a full guide on how to livestream Euro Championship games without cable.

How to Watch the 2024 Copa America Online

FOX, FS1, and FS2 will be broadcasting Copa America games on live TV. Spanish-language broadcasts are available on TUDN, UniMás, and Univision.

If you’ve cut the cord on cable, you can still watch the Copa America using any live TV streaming service that carries FOX, FS1, and FS2. Below are some of the best cable streamers that carry all or most of those channels, including a few with free trials.

Stream the Copa America on fubo

fubo carries Fox, FS1, and FS2 in its most affordable package, the Entertainment plan. This streaming package — which includes a total of more than 180 channels — starts with a seven-day free trial and then costs $79.99 a month after that.

fubo

get free trial

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Stream the Copa America on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also carries all the channels showing Copa America matches (Fox, FS1, and FS2), making it another great way to livestream the tournament. The streamer starts with a three-day free trial, and then costs $76.99 a month after that.

Hulu + Live TV

Get Free trial

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Stream the Copa America on DirecTV Stream

Another live cable streamer with a free trial (five days) is DirecTV Stream. Its base-tier Choice package carries FOX and FS1, letting you watch most Copa America games, and you can add FS2 by upgrading to the Ultimate package or getting the Sports Pack add-on.

DirecTV Stream

get free triaL

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream the Copa America on Sling

A more affordable option to watch the Copa America is Sling, which gets you FOX and FS1 in its Blue package. Sling Blue costs $45 a month, and gets you 44 channels in total.

Sling

Get Sling $40+

Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services, with packages starting at $40 a month. You can get up to 46 channels in the Sling Orange + Blue plan, plus more with Sling’s add-ons.

When Is the Copa America? 2024 Start Date, Schedule

The 2024 Copa America kicked off Thursday, June 20 with a match between Argentina and Canada. Here’s the full schedule of upcoming games and stages of play (times in ET):

Group Stage

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs. Canada — 8 p.m. on FS1

Friday, June 21

Peru vs. Chile — 8 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, June 22

Ecuador vs. Venezuela — 6 p.m. on FS1

Mexico vs. Jamaica — 9 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, June 23

United States vs. Bolivia — 6 p.m. on FOX

Uruguay vs. Panama — 9 p.m. on FOX

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs. Paraguay — 6 p.m. on FS1

Brazil vs. Costa Rica — 9 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs. Canada — 6 p.m. on FS1

Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs. Jamaica — 6 p.m. on FS1

Venezuela vs. Mexico — 9 p.m. on FS1

Thursday, June 27

Panama vs. United States — 6 p.m. on FOX

Uruguay vs. Bolivia — 9 p.m. on FOX

Friday, June 28

Colombia vs. Costa Rica — 6 p.m. on FS1

Paraguay vs. Brazil — 9 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs. Peru — 8 p.m. on FS1

Canada vs. Chile — 8 p.m. on FS2

Sunday, June 30

Jamaica vs. Venezuela — 8 p.m. on FS1

Mexico vs. Ecuador — 8 p.m. on FOX

Monday, July 1

Bolivia vs. Panama — 9 p.m. on FS2

United States vs. Uruguay — 9 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil vs. Colombia — 9 p.m. on FS1

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay — 9 p.m. on FS2

Quarterfinals

Thursday, July 4 — Saturday, July 6

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 8 — Wednesday, July 9

Third-Place Game

Saturday, July 13

Final

Sunday, July 14

