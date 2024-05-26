Mar 2, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies compete against University of Southern California Trojans during the Kubota College Baseball Series - Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M's (44-13) SEC Tournament run only lasted two games, losing consecutive contests to Mississippi State and Tennessee earlier in the week, but in hindsight, this was likely a strategic move by head coach Jim Schlossnagle to save his starting pitching, and provide added rest ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Now, the anticipation builds as we wonder where the Aggies will be seeded in the college baseball version of the big dance. Exciting projections by D1Baseball see Texas A&M, guaranteed to be a Top 8 seed and host a regional, in a bracket with California, Niagara, and, of course, the Texas Longhorns. The potential matchups are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

If the committee does sneak in another early Lone Star Showdown matchup just a month before the matchup reestablishes its annual meetings in every sport, don't be surprised. However, this is just a projection, as the Aggies could end up with a higher seeding based on their impressive finish in conference play.

The Selection Show is slated to start on Monday, May 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. With 64 teams set to compete in 16 regionals, one of the best times of the year will officially begin. Here is the rest of the tournament schedule:

Regionals: Friday, May 31-Monday, June 3

Super Regionals: Friday, June 7-Sunday June 9, or Saturday, June 8-Monday June 10

First day of CWS games: Friday, June 14

CWS Finals: Saturday, June 22-Monday June 24

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: How to watch the 2024 college baseball tournament selection show