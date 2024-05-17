How to watch the 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes: Date, streaming, post time, odds, poll positions, payouts

All of the horse racing excitement continues this weekend with back-to-back days of action. Head to Peacock today, Friday, May 17 to stream the 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at 4:30 PM ET. The historic 1 1/8 mile race for three-year-old fillies, which was first run in 1919, will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, and this year marks the 100th running of the event.

RELATED: How to watch 2024 Preakness Stakes - TV and stream info, schedule, start time, top horses, poll position

Then on Saturday, May 18, head to NBC and Peacock for the 149th Preakness Stakes at 4:30 PM ET where Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan continues the quest for the Triple Crown.

The early afternoon races at Pimlico will air on CNBC and Peacock beginning at 1:30 PM ET. Viewers can also stream Preakness coverage on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

RELATED: Preakness Stakes favorite Muth ruled out after spiking a fever

How do I watch the 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes?

Date: Today, Friday, May 17

Time: Live coverage begins at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming: Peacock

RELATED: 2024 Preakness Stakes - Why is the Black-Eyed Susan the official cocktail at the Preakness?

When is the 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes?

The 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes take place today, Friday, May 17 at 4:30 PM ET streaming on Peacock.

What horses are in the 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes?

Click here to see the most updated list of entries.

How do I stream the 2024 Black Eyed Susan Stakes on Peacock

Click here to sign up and follow all of the horse racing action. You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

What other horse racing events are on this weekend?

Black-Eyed Susan - Friday, May 17 at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock

Preakness Stakes Prep Races - Saturday, May 18 at 1:30 PM ET on Peacock

2024 Preakness Stakes - Saturday, May 18 at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock

RELATED: Maryland governor signs bill to rebuild Pimlico, home of the Preakness Stakes

Does Peacock

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

RELATED: Previewing the 149th Preakness Stakes - Updated odds and video analysis of each horse

What time does the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes start?

Live coverage begins at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.

Relive the 2024 Kentucky Derby:

RELATED: Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby in photo finish

Watch the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 18 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.