How to watch the 2024 AEW Double or Nothing live stream

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) fans know that Memorial Day weekend means one thing: Double or Nothing. The Double or Nothing pay-per-view event was the first PPV in company history, back in May 2019. Fast-forward to Sunday night, and Double or Nothing remains one of the company’s marquee events.

The 2024 AEW Double or Nothing match card is stacked with intriguing matchups. AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland makes his first PPV title defense against Christian Cage. Double or Nothing also marks the AEW in-ring debut of Mercedes Moné, who takes on Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship.

When and where is 2024 AEW Double or Nothing?

AEW Double or Nothing starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 26. You can tune in at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT for the “Buy In” pre-how on AEW’s YouTube channel. Double or Nothing will take place inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to watch 2024 AEW Double or Nothing

AEW fans in the U.S. and Canada can purchase Double or Nothing through Bleacher Report’s website or the B/R app. AEW Double or Nothing costs $50 and gives fans access to the live stream, plus on-demand replay for 72 hours after the event. The PPV can also be purchased from traditional cable and satellite providers, along with DAZN. If you live in the U.S., check out select Tom’s Watch locations, Dave & Busters, and movie theaters that will air Double or Nothing.

International fans can watch AEW Double or Nothing on Sky Italia, EuroSport India, Foxtel, New World TV, Starzplay, Begin OTT, and SpoTV. Visit the AEW website for more purchase options.

2024 AEW Double or Nothing match card

Besides the World Championship and TBS Championship, one of the most anticipated matches of the night is Anarchy in the Arena between The Elite and Team AEW. Anarchy in the Arena is a hardcore match where wrestlers can brawl anywhere in the MGM Garden, from the ring and stands to the locker room and concession area.

View the entire card below.

AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) (with Prince Nana) vs. Christian Cage (with Killswitch, Nick Wayne, and Mother Wayne)

Anarchy in the Arena: The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson) vs. Team AEW (Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and FTR)

AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

Unified World Trios Championship — Six-man tag match: Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) (c) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo)

FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) (with Big Bill) vs. Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator match: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW TNT Championship — Barbed Wire Steel Cage match: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Malakai Black

AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) (with Luther and Mariah May) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Singles match: Trent Beretta vs. Orange Cassidy

